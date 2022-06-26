Hunter Schafer becomes the new face of the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’

Hunter Schafer rose to international fame after he became one of the protagonists of the renowned and commented series Euphoria, from HBO, a platform that foresaw a sequel on Jon Snow. The young star played teenager Jules Vaughn, a trans girl who came to completely change Rue’s life, played by Zendaya.

After the success she had in this television project, the 23-year-old actress surprised millions of people with the official announcement of his inclusion in the next prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’saga written and created by the American Suzanne Collins.

The artist would come to play one of the most important characters in the adaptation, which will be set in the period before the events of the trilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson.

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’ to be Lionsgate’s new film project, a production company that has already revealed details and scoops about what will come from the history prior to Katniss Everdeen’s revolution in Panem. A teaser was the key advance to understand where this project would go.

According to what was observed, in the clip you can see a bird and a golden snake, which slowly appear in the branches of a frozen tree. Although scenes or relevant data are not shown, the door is opened to the beginning of the iconic theme.

Hunter Schafer, it was revealed, will come to the film to play Tigris Snow, the cousin and faithful confidant of President Corolanus Snow.who will contribute in the vision of how the mentality of that villain was forged.

His character appeared in the saga of ‘The Hunger Games’, showing a feline appearance, as he had a stretched face and tattooed with tiger stripes.

Tigris hates his cousin despite their blood ties, as he often shows happiness when Katniss mentions plans to kill him. His personality is mysterious, yet kind, becoming a loyal token of the rebellion and a person who moves around the capitol.

On this occasion, Schafer will accompany the protagonists of the prequel, Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, who will give life to Lucy Gray and Corolanus Snow, respectively. Each of the actors has shone for his talent in other productions such as Benediction, West Side Story, Robin Hood and soon Snow White, in the case of Zegler.

This film production, which premieres on November 17, 2023, is directed by Francis Lawrence, who will seek to add his touch to this idea with the experience he gained from being behind the films ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’, ‘Hunger Games of the Hunger: Mockingjay part 1′ and ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 2′.

This time the characters played by Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson will not return, since the context will be set 64 years before what happened in the 2012 film.

What will be the plot of ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’?

This story is set in the aftermath of the Dark Days, when the 13 districts of Panem come together to face the Capitol. Corolianus Snow takes the place as the mentor of one of the tenth Hunger Games, where he places Lucy Gray as his ward.

The young woman is chosen in District 12 for the macabre event that will take lives, after Snow hears her sing during the harvest ceremony. Her potential and her charm that they have put her in the sights of the future villain of the story, who will see her as a great winner.