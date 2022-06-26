How many times was Johnny Depp married and what woman was the love of his life

During the trial in which Johnny Depp confronted his ex-wife Amber Heard, in the court of Fairfax, in the state of Virginia, many details of his personal life came to light and began to circulate on the Internet. So much so that she talked too much about her romantic relationships.

Although the actor Pirates of the Caribbean He is known for many love stories, and his partners, with the exception of the Aquaman actress, always spoke very well about him, he only passed through the altar twice, the blonde media being the last one.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker