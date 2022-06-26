How many times was Johnny Depp married and what woman was the love of his life

During the trial in which Johnny Depp confronted his ex-wife Amber Heard, in the court of Fairfax, in the state of Virginia, many details of his personal life came to light and began to circulate on the Internet. So much so that she talked too much about her romantic relationships.

Although the actor Pirates of the Caribbean He is known for many love stories, and his partners, with the exception of the Aquaman actress, always spoke very well about him, he only passed through the altar twice, the blonde media being the last one.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Many would think that since it was their longest relationship, Johnny Depp was married to vanessa paradis, the mother of his two children, but it was not. The actor and the French model spent more than 14 years of their lives together, however, they did not set foot on the altar in all that time.

Before meeting the mother of Lily Rose and John Christopher, the Hollywood star said the phrase “I do” with Lori Anne Allison, whom he married in 1983 and divorced two years after that. Although the relationship with the makeup artist was short, it was key to taking his first steps in the film industry.

She was working in Hollywood when Johnny was taking his first steps in that world and was only 20 years old. At that time she introduced him to Nicholas Cagewho was fundamental in the actor’s career because he was in charge of opening all the doors for him.

Depp he only decided to marry again in February 2015, totally in love with Amber Heard. The couple celebrated their union in a super intimate ceremony on a Caribbean island, but that story, as everyone already knows, did not prosper too much.

Johnny Depp at his first wedding.

A year and a half later, the actress was requesting Johnny Depp divorce along with a restraining order. Despite everything that came after that, which was a real scandal, many say that Heard was the great love of her life, at least in the beginning.

That could be evidenced by how the events unfolded. They both met on the set of the movie. The Rum Diary in 2011 and the crush was immediate, however each one had their life made. “That moment was like she felt something, she felt like something she shouldn’t be feeling because she had her partner, and although it was a scene, she had her partner, I had Vanessa and my children,” he said. actor about their first kiss on set.

Although it is not known with certainty when they decided to start their relationship, in 2013, both already separated from their previous relationships, they made their romance official and shortly after Amber Heard showed up with an engagement ring, which showed how hooked he was Depp in that story, which unfortunately did not end in the best way.