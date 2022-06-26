How many Marvel movies are there in total?

TheMarvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful franchise in the history of the seventh art since the arrival of Star Wars in theaters in the late 1970s. This perfectly cohesive multiverse began in 2008 with the film Hombre de Hierro starring Robert Downey Jr. and since then his rise has been meteoric. She achieved milestones like the first time the avengers They got together on the big screen.

Kevin Feigthe brain behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, decided that this multiverse of characters from graphic novels is divided into different Phases where each of them is comprised of several films interconnected with each other and that at the same time advance a shared general story. This is how the Infinity Saga was born with 3 Phases and Thanos as the most important villain.

An inexhaustible franchise

The movies of Marvel They continued to move forward with transcendent entries such as the introduction of a second team of heroes less known by the mainstream as it was Guardians of the Galaxy. This took place in the second phase of the MCU that ended with a deadly encounter between the avengers and a technology with a very particular origin in Age of Ultron.

By this point the MCU had already introduced characters like Ant Man and one surprise after another would arrive with the debuts of spider-man Y Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, the film that meant the separation of the Avengers as a result of an international incident and the Sokovia agreements. Then we would witness the introduction of Doctor Strange to this inexhaustible multiverse of heroes.

spider-man would start his trilogy of films in the same Phase as the avengers They would face Thanos twice. infinity war being the first time that the heroes of the Earth cross their path with the Mad Titan and are defeated with a terrible consequence: half of the life of the universe is eliminated. But all is not lost because Phase 3 of the MCU has a rematch.

Yes, in the most anticipated event in franchise history the avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy they have the expected reunion with Thanos and his forces then the outcome of the battle changes drastically. So much Black Widow What Hombre de Hierro they make sacrifices necessary to achieve victory and once everything is over even the Captain America he decides to retire and leave his shield to Sam Wilson.

time left for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a Phase 4 movie that also meant an important milestone within the brand by bringing together all three live action Spideys in the same sequence. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield made the public delirious and exploded the international box office through the air. Plus? Phase 4 serves to introduce the Eternals Y Shang Chi.

+The 29 Marvel movies ordered by release year

Hombre de Hierro (2008)

The incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America the First Avenger (2011)

avengers (2012)

iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor, a dark world (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarök (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Black Widow (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)