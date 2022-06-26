How Disney star Dove Cameron became ‘the bad girl next door’

“I went from being the girl next door to being the bad girl next door.”

With a smile, and an almost audible eye roll, this is how Dove Cameron describes the journey she’s embarked on with “Boyfriend,” the slick, smoky electro-pop single that made her one of the biggest musical acts of 2022 after nearly a decade of acting and working in the trenches of the Disney Channel. In the song, which has been streamed more than 250 million times on Spotify and YouTube, the 26-year-old lists some of the many ways she could make a woman’s boyfriend better, including her increased stamina and the fact that women could share a closet.

“The universe must have guessed this,” he sings over a growling spy-movie beat, “Ladies first, baby, I insist.”

“Boyfriend” presents a darker take on Disney’s “Liv and Maddie” series, in which Cameron played a pair of identical twins, and its “Descendants” series, in which Cameron is the daughter of Maleficent. So does “Breakfast,” Cameron’s new single about how she could eat a guy like you for…well, you get it. And part of that is growing up, of course. However, Cameron says that even at its funniest, her music also bears the brunt of an overly traumatic upbringing that included the murder of her best friend by the friend’s father (when Cameron was 8) and death. of her own father by suicide (when she was 15). She called the other day from Vancouver, Canada, during a break from filming the second season of the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!” to talk about it

Many women have gone before you in figuring out how to define themselves outside of the Disney machine. Someone whose journey you particularly admire?

I never had that moment where I was like, “I’m a Disney girl.” I never looked at Miley or Demi or Selena or Zendaya or Bella or anyone, Hilary Duff or anyone who came before me, I never looked at them and thought, you and me, the same thing. I was always the outsider who doesn’t belong and will never fit in. She had the great impostor syndrome. I felt like I was wearing a rubber mask or something. So I don’t really look to anyone else for a roadmap. I mean, this whole narrative that I was at Disney and then I found my way out with a pop song, it was a total accident.

So aren’t you in a group chat with a bunch of other recovering Disney girls?

Do you know what crazy is? I only met Selena once and never met anyone else.

That seems impossible.

Well, I was doing the twin show where it was just me and me, and then I was doing “Descendants” in Canada for three months. It is an isolated trip. I think the Miley/Selena/Demi trifecta, they met because they were all at the same time. I imagine they were all on set together. Also, and I can’t stress this enough, my life has always been personal first and professional fourth. Most of the time my life is therapy, journaling, songwriting, poetry. I don’t really meet people very often.

Before your “Boyfriend”, Justin Bieber released a song with the same title, Ariana Grande also Selena Gomez and Ashlee Simpson.

In fact, there was a point where my label asked me to consider calling it “Gentleman” because there were so many other songs called “Boyfriend”. But I really wanted to call it “Boyfriend” because I’m very aware, painfully aware, of the kind of concoction of who I am in the public eye. And that [brebaje] It is very far from what I am. People say, “But you were blonde and you dated men and you were on the Disney Channel.” Yes, but there were always many more dimensions. It’s just that the space I was in would never have allowed me to express those dimensions. In becoming the person I am now, I am relaxing into the freedom to make fun of what people think I am.

Your “Boyfriend” is playing with the gender connotations of such a familiar word.

But it’s not like, “I cheated on you, and now here I am!” It’s almost like I’m roasting myself in a lot of the things I believe in. “Boyfriend” is such a misleading title that it helps me recognize where I was and who I am now. I love highlighting the discrepancies between the two.

Dove Cameron attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2021. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Talk to me about developing your voice. He is quite short and sultry in “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast”, but in 2019 you starred in the musical “The Light in the Piazza”, where your role required air and sweetness.

I was very protective of my voice for a long time. I was born coloratura [un tipo de soprano de ópera], but it is very difficult to live that way. It’s monastic: you have to prioritize your voice above everything else. I remember meeting Kristin Chenoweth when she was 15 or 16 years old and saying, “How do I do this?” and she said, “Here’s the litany of ways I can preserve my voice. I thought, oh my, there’s no way I can do that and still do everything else I want to do. And so my voice built up damage. I was talking more, I sang more, I worked more, seven days a week, 18 hours a day. And when you do that, your voice gets rougher. Then I started leaning towards that over the course of a few years in the recording studio. Yeah If I were to do any type of coloratura placement again, it would take months to heal from everything that happened.

It’s interesting that how compelling your voice is as a result of the damage you’ve done to it.

It’s like a running joke: What me, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish have in common is hurt, honey. But it’s true. If you want to talk about how the body reflects our lives, I think my voice development the way she did is a reflection of a lot of pain in my life.

You said that “Boyfriend” was inspired by a specific incident with a specific person. Does the same thing happen with “Breakfast”?

“Breakfast” came about because I wrote this poem really mad where the last line is “I floss with men like you.” I took that into the studio right after “Boyfriend” started exploding on TikTok because I felt like I was writing this body of work which was all very villainous-who-is-the-main-character. A lot of the characters that I related to growing up as someone who was deeply traumatized from a young age with death and loss and things like that, a lot of those characters were villains. So I wanted to start writing for that character. We have the line “I eat guys like you for breakfast” because “I floss with guys like you” just doesn’t sound that good.

Fans have framed “Boyfriend” as a queer anthem. How does “Breakfast” embody your weirdness?

Every song of mine is a queer song because I am a queer artist. Does that mean every song is “I am GAY”? No. I think there will be a lot of room in my art to talk about things other than that I love women. And “I eat guys like you for breakfast” doesn’t translate to “I hate men and only date women.” It means this guy is a d_ and I can beat him in a fight. I’m a pansexual performer, so I’m attracted to and infatuated by those who attract and infatuate me.

Did you think of coming out as a decision that would shape the rest of your career?

I thought of that for a moment, not as a push or a halt, but as a brief meditation. I have no interest in living a life that is not completely, energetically bold and truthful. And my sexuality is such a natural part of who I am and how I relate to the world that if I thought keeping it a secret would have a positive impact on my career, I simply wouldn’t be in this line of work.

Are you optimistic that people won’t have to make decisions like that in the future? Homophobic legislation like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill paints a different picture.

I think it’s a kind of death cry, as my mom likes to say: a death rattle, where a thing gets louder and louder when its existence is threatened. I’m not saying that everything is fine now. But I do think that if that kind of thinking wasn’t threatened, we wouldn’t listen to it as much because it would be the dominant voice. We wouldn’t even notice.

