Thor: Love and Thunder, Kevin Feige on Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods: “His presence indicates that the film will not be just fun and games.”

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

During a promotional interview (via Thor: Love and Thunder News), the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige spoke about the role of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods in Thor: Love and Thunderexplaining that the presence of the character played by Christian Bale is indicative of the fact that the film will not only focus on humor: