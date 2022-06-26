“His presence indicates that the film will not be just fun and games”
Thor: Love and Thunder, Kevin Feige on Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods: “His presence indicates that the film will not be just fun and games.”
The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
During a promotional interview (via Thor: Love and Thunder News), the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige spoke about the role of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods in Thor: Love and Thunderexplaining that the presence of the character played by Christian Bale is indicative of the fact that the film will not only focus on humor:
“Christian Bale’s Gorr is a huge indicator that in this film there is not only fun and games. “
Kevin Feige talks about Christian Bale’s role as #Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder
We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.
SYNOPSIS
“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“