He asks for a haircut to Cristiano Ronaldo, but his father makes a joke: “There is only the Phenomenon!”

He just had to fulfill the wish of his son, a little Chelsea fan, who had asked his father for a haircut at the Ronaldo. Obviously the young man meant Cristiano Ronaldo, five times Ballon d’Or, formerly of Real Madrid and Juventus, and now the undisputed star of Manchester United. And in order not to be broken, he had also shown the pope the photo of the CR7 “crest” from his mobile phone.













The man agrees and begins the cut. But here, after shaving, the child passes his hands over his head to check the work done by his father. He immediately realizes that something is wrong. Few hair, too short. He then runs into the bathroom and, once placed in front of the mirror, discovers the evil plan of his father. He has a Ronaldo cut, but the iconic one of the Brazilian phenomenon sported at the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan. The son, furious, turns to his father and – as can be seen in a video published by SportBible – has a fit of anger towards him and defines him as “head of c …”. “There’s only Ronaldo … the Phenomenon!” Says the parent amused.













