Happy birthday Ariana Grande: retrace her story and see what she is preparing now

Happy birthday to the one and only Ariana Grandewhich he performs today 29 years old!

One of the most open, generous, honest stars with her fans, so much so that sometimes we almost feel like we know her in person. She debuted in show business in the theater when she was only 15 and today she is one of the most amazing singers or she, to quote Katy Perry“the best living singer on Earth“.

Not just music, after her beginnings as an actress, Ariana Grande is still busy today with acting and is preparing the role of Glinda in the musical film Wicked.

On the personal life side, the artist has recently celebrated the first wedding anniversary. The husband is the real estate agent Dalton Gomez and said yes in May 2021.

We tell you all this and much more in the video below, to celebrate Ariana Grande on his special day:







Happy Birthday Ariana Grande!

