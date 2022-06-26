Goals and summary of Mexico 5-1 Peru in Women’s Friendly Match 2022 | 06/25/2022

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the Mexico 5-1 Peru match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.

3 more minutes are added.

GGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!! Half turn of Maricarmen Reyes to put the fifth.

Maryory Sánchez saves the maximum penalty and the score remains the same.

PENAL! Diana Ordoñez is knocked down in the area and a penalty is scored for Mexico.

GGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!! Carolina Jaramillo takes off the goalkeeper and defines for the second in her personal account and the fourth for Mexico.

Total domination of Mexico. Monica Vergara, technical director of the locals, begins to make adjustments to test all available players.

GGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL!!! Carolina Jaramillo scores from a set piece and puts the third for the locals.

GGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLL!!! Crossed shot by María Sánchez with her left leg to put the second for Mexico.

The second half starts.

We go into the break with a tie at 1 goal between both teams.

GGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!! Spectacular shot by Ariana Muñoz to tie the game.

2 more minutes are added.

Yellow card for Kenti Robles from Mexico.

After the goal, Peru has insisted much more creating spaces in its defense that Mexico seeks to take advantage of to score the second.

GGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLL!!! Stephany Mayor takes a cross shot and beats the Peru goalkeeper.

The match stops for a hydration break, the average temperature is 34°C.

Mexico begins to generate plays on offense, the first can fall at any minute.

Strong pressure from Mexico that is already knocking on the door and looking for the first.

Game fought in midfield, so far no chance of danger in goal. Greater possession of Mexico.

The meeting begins in the Santos Modelo Territory.

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols.

The Peruvian team enters the Women’s Copa América as part of Group B along with Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and Uruguay in search of one of the 2 direct tickets to the 2023 World Cup in Australia.

The CONCACAF W Championship 2022 is the last knockout stage in the region ahead of the Women’s World Cup to be played in Australia 2023. The best 2 teams from both groups will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the two teams in third place They will qualify for the FIFA Intercontinental duel where they will look for the last 2 tickets.

We are just under an hour before the match between México Femenil and Perú Italia kicks off at the Anton Malatinský Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.

The Mexican National Team continues with its football process in the women’s category ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia. The Mexicans are ranked as the third best team in the region and will seek to win one of the 4 direct places in the World Cup, these will be They are in Group A along with the United States, Jamaica and Haiti. Some interesting names in this group are Kenti Robles, Rebeca Bernal, Stepahnia Mayor and Katty Martínez, these are players who have great preparation and could be fundamental pieces in Mexico’s aspirations. The preparation of the Tricolor will close with a couple of friendly duels against its counterpart from Peru in Torreón, after which, Mexico will travel to Monterrey to face the final CONCACAF tournament.

The Peruvian team arrives at this friendly game with the mission of qualifying for the Australia 2023 World Cup, for this they will continue their preparation with friendly games against Mexico. Peru will face the Copa América Femenina 2022 where it will fight for one of the 4 direct tickets to the World Cup or the ticket to the Intercontinental duel. Some names to follow from this team are Ariana Muñoz, Claudia Dominguez, Pierina Nuñez and Maryory Sánchez, all these young women have developed in international football and this will be their opportunity to show their high level to try to find a place in the World Cup 2023. This generation should aim to be part of the CONMEBOL representative that attends Australia.