Glastonbury 2022: Billie Eilish protests the ruling against abortion | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer interrupted her concert to express what she thinks about the elimination of the Roe v. Wade

Billie Eilish appeared this June 24, 2022 at the Glastonbury festival and took advantage of the moment to protest against the ruling of the Supreme Court of the United States of America against abortion.

Last Friday, the 50-year ruling known as Roe V Wade, which guaranteed the right of women throughout the North American country to decide on their own bodies, was annulled.

Given this, the singer who became the youngest artist in history to perform at the festival decided to interrupt her concert to share her message of protest.

“Today is a very, very dark day for women in the United States. I’m just going to say because I can’t bear to think about it any longer,” Billie Eilish said on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2022, just before performing “Your Power.”

The singer made history by being the youngest artist to appear at the festival, so she took advantage of the moment to express her annoyance against this decision of the Supreme Court, which will cause each state of the country to create its own laws, taking away the legal right to abortion from millions of women.

This is not the first time that Billie EIlish has interrupted a concert to express her ideology and reproach legal decisions. A few months ago, when she showed up at Austin City Limits, she spoke out against Texas banning termination of pregnancy after the first 6 weeks, with no exceptions.