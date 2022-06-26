Geriatric psoriasis according to age and sex

This condition is characterized by unusual clinical manifestations and higher rates of systemic complications.

Geriatric psoriasis, due to its unusual clinical manifestations and higher rates of systemic complications in this age group, is a challenging topic for dermatologists. Therefore, our goal was to provide a description overview of the epidemiological consequencesclinical and therapeutic characteristics among patients older than 60 years with psoriasis in a referral center in iran.

Materials and methods

This cross-sectional study was carried out in 156 patients older than 60 years with definitive diagnosis of psoriasis who were referred to our center between 2015 and 2019. Through the review of medical records of patients, baseline characteristics, including demographics, underlying comorbidities, age of disease, onset, clinical type of disease, clinical manifestations, and therapeutic approaches were extracted.

Results

The most common clinical characteristic was the plaque type (73.1%) followed by the pustular type (10.9%). The most frequently compromised area was the lower limbs (84.6%).

Most of the patients were treated topically (87.1%), while the most frequent systemic approaches were methotrexate and acitretin for 74.4% and 60.3%, respectively.

It was found mean age of onset of the disease significantly higher in female patients than in male patients. The type of plaque was more frequent in men than in women.

In addition, the probability of nail involvement was 2.43 times higher in men than in women (p=0.011, 95% CI: 1.22-4.84).

The duration of the disease was significantly longer in patients with plaque compared to those without this feature. In contrast, those with the palmoplantar type experienced a shorter duration of illness.

conclusion

The clinical characteristics, the patterns of disease involvement, as well as the treatment approaches considered, may be influenced by demographic characteristics.

Comments

Sex and age were associated with the characteristics geriatric psoriasis clinicsincluding the type and location of the disease, therapeutic considerations, and the risk of comorbid nail involvement and psoriatic arthritis.

Clinical manifestations, patterns of disease involvement and treatment approaches considered for geriatric psoriasis were associated with demographic characteristics such as age and gender, according to study findings published last week in Dermatologic Therapy.

Geriatric psoriasis is characterized by unusual clinical manifestations and higher rates of systemic complications that have proven challenging for dermatologists. Since a wide range of people with psoriasis are older people, with the 60-69 age group associated with the highest rate of psoriasis onset in the United States, there are increased risks of life-threatening sequelae, such as heart failure, psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and poorer quality of life may contribute to increased financial and health care burdens and warrant personalized approaches to disease management.

“Consequently, management and therapeutic approaches in psoriasis should be different compared to the younger population. To achieve such a goal, the first step will be to collect sufficient information on the epidemiological, demographic, and clinical characteristics of the disease in each community,” the study authors said.

They conducted a cross-sectional study to provide insight overview of the epidemiological consequencesclinical and therapeutic characteristics among patients older than 60 years with a definitive diagnosis of psoriasis who were referred to the Razi Dermatological Hospital in Tehran, Iran, between 2015 and 2019.

A total of 156 patients with psoriasis (mean age [DE]68.5 [DE] years; men, n = 95) who had baseline chart files that included demographics, underlying comorbidities, age of disease onset, clinical type of disease, clinical manifestations, and therapeutic approaches were included in the analysis.

Among the study cohort, the most common clinical feature was the plaque type (73.1%), followed by the pustular type (10.9%). The most frequently affected area was the lower extremities (84.6%), with involvement of the scalp, nails and joints (APs) also found in 26.9%, 40.3% and 19.2% of the patients, respectively. . The most frequent comorbidities were arterial hypertension (25.0%) and diabetes (16.0%).

Regarding therapeutic management, most patients were treated topically (87.1%), with the most frequent systemic approaches being methotrexate (74.4%) and acitretin (60.3%).

When comparing baseline characteristics between men and women affected by psoriasis, female patients compared to male patients were significantly older at disease onset (59,23 [13,48] vs. 51.83 [15,80] years; p = 0.002), the type of plaque was more prevalent in men than in women (76.9% vs. 67.3%; P = 0.026), and the probability of nail involvement was 2.43 times higher in men than in women. in women (48.4% vs. 27.9%; 95% CI, 1.22-4.84; P = .011). No differences were observed between the 2 groups for topical or systemic therapeutic approaches.

In contrast, the mean age of patients who received methotrexate was significantly younger than that of other patients (67.54 [6,56] vs. 71.13 [8,80] years; p = 0.013) and slightly higher in patients who received topical therapy (68.88 [7,49] vs. 65.65 [5,53] years; p = 0.052). It also found that patients who had an earlier onset of psoriasis were more likely to receive adalimumab or phototherapy.

Mean disease duration was also shown to be significantly longer in patients with plaque psoriasis compared with those without plaque psoriasis (14,82 [12,67] vs. 9.53 [11,67] years; P = 0.034), while those with the palmoplantar type experienced a shorter duration of disease (14.82 [12,67] vs. 9.53 [11,67] years, p = 0.034).

Comorbid PsA was related to younger patients, with a mean age in patients with and without joint involvement of 65.23 (6.33) vs. 69.23 (7.37) years (p = 0.007).

“Sex differences in disease characteristics are primarily related to mean age of disease onset, disease duration, disease plaque type, and risk of nail involvement. Further studies are required to determine which drug therapies are most effective and should be prescribed to geriatric psoriasis patients,” the researchers concluded.

