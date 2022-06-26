Gavin Casalegno: his age, his partner and Jeremiah Fisher’s biography in ‘The Summer I Fell in Love’

Gavin Casalegno is the actor who plays Jeremiah Fisher in ‘The Summer I Fell in Love’, the new Prime video fiction.

Amazon Prime Video has kicked off the summer of 2022 in style and has done so hand in hand with its new literary adaptation. Presented under the title of ‘The summer I fell in love’, based on the novel by Jenny Han, the platform projects a teenage romance series that talks about the doubts of the stage, the transition to adulthood and the importance of friendship. a fiction that counts among its protagonists with signings such as Gavin Casalegno.

giving life on the small screen to Jeremiah Fisher, the young interpreter has become the new sensation of the moment, and it is not for less. His work in ‘The summer I fell in love’ has left all the subscribers of the platform with more desire to continue learning about his story. Therefore, we will analyze the actor behind this plot, Gavin Casalegno, both professionally and personally. You’ll be surprised!

your professional career

Born on September 2, 1999, in Texas, Gavin Casalegno has a fairly established artistic career. The first time he was in front of the cameras to give life to a fictional character was in 2011when he was only ten years old. A first project that was presented under the name of ‘Hear Me Whispers’.

A first contact with the world of acting that led him to be part of projects like ‘I am Gabriel’, ‘Nine Seconds’, ‘The Unhealer’, ‘A Taylor Story’, among others. Also, in 2014 was part of one of the blockbusters of the year, the acclaimed film Noé, where he shared credits with stars such as Emma Watson, Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelly, etc. All this added to her career as a modelwhere it has been the image of big brands.

His personal life

On a personal level, Gavin Casalegno shows himself to be a faithful follower of social networks. In fact, on his Instagram account he has more than 586,000 followers, a platform where he also shares his closest and most intimate face. Furthermore, he has shown that Not counting acting, he is passionate about fashion and photography.

Secondly, in the love field, the young artist He has been in a long-term romantic relationship with model Larsen Thompson. The couple usually share numerous moments together on social networks, coming together to go to big premieres and red carpets.