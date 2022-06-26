Garay Sanatorium celebrates 70 years of comprehensive medicine
Sunday 26.6.2022
–
Last update – 11:16
Garay Sanatorium celebrate its 70th anniversary at the service of the community. Dr. Ricardo Gueseloff, president of the board of directors of the private health center, stated in this regard that “despite the fact that the country is going through a complex political and economic moment, the institution is in a good moment developing what is necessary to provide comprehensive coverage of health to the population of Santa Fe”.
“It is essential that people have good and warm care in a time of uncertainty such as going through an illness,” reflected Gueseloff and assured that the objective of the sanatorium is to accompany the patient at all times. “We want him to enter with everything available and to go through all the services that are necessary for him to recover his health, which is a social good.”
At the same time, he recalled that the Garay Sanatorium is a Santa Fe company that employs more than 300 people and highlighted the level of the medical staff and the available equipment.
“We have professionals in all specialties and all the necessary services to provide comprehensive care of excellence: Diagnostic imaging (tomography, resonance, mammography, radiography, ultrasound, etc.), Laboratory, Endoscopy, Hemodynamics, Hemotherapy, Coronary Unit, Unit of Intensive Therapy, Neurorehabilitation, Kinesiology and Rehabilitation Unit, exclusive ART care sector, permanent medical guards, etc.”
In recent times, the sanatorium has worked with great effort and has inaugurated new areas and technologies: New Oncology service with state-of-the-art chemotherapy room; New and unique Neurorehabilitation Center specialized in respiratory, neurological and motor rehabilitation with hospitalization for patients with severe sequelae who need to be institutionalized for their treatment; New Hemodynamics area with state-of-the-art equipment; New state-of-the-art, high-quality operating room, with 150 thousand lux satellites and lights of different wavelengths to achieve greater precision in cuts; New Ethylene Oxide Sterilizer designed to sterilize materials for medical use, manufactured with state-of-the-art technology, under current standards and strict quality control.
Garay Sanatorium today is a benchmark for the referral of patients throughout the region since it has all the aforementioned technology and high complexity.
Finally, Gueseloff recognized the work of all those who make up the institution at the time of the pandemic. “Nurses, maids, maintenance, administrative employees, medical staff, without them who even at the worst moment of the pandemic put the body it would not have been possible to get here.”
To celebrate 70 years of service to health, the Sanatorium will make a toast with representative guests in the history of the institution, they will also install a healthy tent on the Santa Fe waterfront with professionals for the prevention of different diseases and will soon carry out the first marathon anniversary of the sanatorium.