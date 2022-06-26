by Rafa Mari

June 26, 2022.

We have spent several weeks with a sticky heat that if it gets worse it will cause us numerous hot flashes in July and August. This seasonal reality has brought to mind excellent films in which the sun and the heat, sometimes as physical as mental, decisively condition the behavior of the characters. I choose ten films not in chronological order, which is too comfortable an option, but in order of personal preference. Subjectivity has attractive (and controversial) aspects. With this fiery chronicle, the Diary of a movie buff. From the armchair of my house… in Mislata says goodbye to readers until September.

1. rear window (Alfred Hitchcock, 1954). It was deemed “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress in 1997 and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. Godard Y Truffaut fell in love with this film, starring a voyeur plastered, which runs for a few days in the summer in a small apartment recreated in the Paramount Studios (the challenges of having to stick to limited spaces Hitch loved: castaways, 1944, The rope1948, Perfect Crime, 1954). The distribution of rear window is magnificent: James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Raymond Burr Y Thelma Ritter (the best secondary of American cinema years 40-60).

Thelma Ritter, Grace Kelly and James Stewart.

two. Lawrence of Arabia (David Lee, 1962). The masterpiece of the great David Lean. The extreme heat of the desert. It was voted No. 5 of the 100 Greatest Movies by the American Film Institute in its original 1998 list and No. 7 in its updated 2007 list. It tops AFI’s 10 Top 10 in the epic film category. The protagonist, Peter O’Toole irritates a bit in some sequences with his overacted gestures of stupor, madness, ambition, fear, repressed desires or self-absorption, but what about the supporting actors? Nothing less than Claude Rains, Anthony Quinn, Alec Guinness, Jack Hawkins, José Ferrer, Anthony Quayle, Arthur Kennedy…

David Lean directing the Lawrence Arab March through the desert in Almeria.

3. duel in the sun (KingVidor, 1946). A vibrant melodrama stronger than life. The disheveled final sequence has been honored by several filmmakers. The death of Lillian Gish is another sublime moment. Insuperable Gregory Peck in his role as a wicked and sexy pimp. As far as I know, the popular actor did not repeat that record again. As for the exaggerated Jennifer Jones, I apologize for all your excesses. In duel in the sun Yes. They suit the story that Vidor tells us.

Jennifer Jones with Lillian Gish.

Four. A Streetcar Named Desire (Elijah Kazan, 1951). I only admire two interpretations of Marlon Brando: the quasi-biography of The last Tango in Paris (Bernardo Bertolucci1972) and his launch as a star playing Stanley Kowalski in A tram... The sweaty shirt he wore in this exemplary adaptation of the homonymous play by tennessee williams did a lot for the fame of a celebrated actor whom I find irritating in almost all his films (heavily laden with “Actor’s Studio doctrine”), beginning with his abusively praised Vito Corleone in The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola 1972). Return to A Streetcar Named Desire: Vivien Leigh she was really wonderful as Blanche Dubois. Vivien Leigh was actually Blanche Dubois.

Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando.

5. Full sun (Rene Clement, 1960). The best film by its director and the best performance by Alain Delon together with his Rocco, a good and always wrong young man, in Rocco and his brothers (Luchino Visconti, 1960). Based on the crime story of Patricia Highsmith, Anthony Minghella directed a new version that wasn’t bad at all, with Matt Damon as the envious and manipulative Tom Ripley.

Alain Delon.

6. thirst for evil (Orson Welles, 1958). I admire Welles less than implacable cinephile taste demands. I have my reasons: in Orson’s tortuous career there are plenty of failed, leaden or intricately random films (Macbeth1947; Othello1952; Mr Arkadin1955; The process, 1962; the pitiful Don Quixote by Orson Welles...). Now, here we are in the realm of artistic achievement. thirst for evil it is a superb film noir that Welles shot in a state of supreme inspiration. The opening sequence is just very famous. The cast, dazzling: CharltonHeston, Orson Welles, Janet Leigh, Marlene Dietrich, Mercedes McCambridge, Akim Tamiroff, Joseph Calleia... It even comes out, seen and not seen, the simpar Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Orson Welles and Marlene Dietrich.

7. twelve merciless men (Sidney Lumet, 1957). In the middle of summer and in a poorly cooled room, the twelve members of a jury must try a teenager accused of having killed his father. The evidence seems conclusive. But the reasonable doubt of one of the jurors makes his companions reconsider. Intelligent and difficult search for the possible truth. Possible, only possible. Based on the play by ReginaldRose (Twelve Angry Men), Lumet had another great cast: Henry Fond, Lee J. Cobb, Jack Warden, EG Marshall, Martin Balsam…

The jury of Twelve men without mercy.

8. the wages of fear (H. G. Clouzot, 1953). The tension between four workers of an oil company will explode during a dangerous trip during which they transport nitroglycerin. Fear and heat turns them into human bombs. Clouzot is a director who has pending, among moviegoers, a revaluation in style: in addition to the wages of fearmany other of his films (The Raven1943; Manon1949; the diabolical, 1955; either The truth1960) are extraordinary.

9. The hunt (Charles Saura, 1966). Twelve production companies did not accept Carlos Saura’s project. If he did Elijah Querejeta, which put half the budget. The other half was contributed by Saura’s father. Filming took place over four weeks in August 1964 in the towns of Seseña, Esquivias and Aranjuez. The actors and the technical team had difficulties due to the high temperatures. The movie should have been titled rabbit huntinga title that however was banned due to its sexual connotations. Luis Bunuel repeatedly expressed his admiration for The hunt.

Ismael Merlo, Alfredo Mayo, José María Prada and a secondary youngster: Emilio Gutiérrez Caba.

10. fire in the body (Lawrence Casdan, 1981). Maximum erotic temperature. More than 50º in the shade. We will always remember its star actors for this film whose story has been told dozens of times in the cinema, now with torrid Kathleen Turner Y William Hurt (died last March) in the leading roles.

Kathleen Turner and William Hurt.

And now, the holidays. Until September, when the thermometers are in clear decline!

