from “He used my harrowing experience as his own”

The long and media libel trial pitting Johnny Depp against Amber Heard ended this Wednesday, with the verdict of the jury that decreed a compensation of $15 million from her to him and $2 million from him to her. And, after the sentence, there are many statements that are emerging, almost hinting that the process has not ended.

The happy reaction of Johnny Depp and the disappointment of Amber Heard came quickly, and also the interview of Elaine Bredehoft, the actress’s lawyer who said that cannot pay compensation, and that he will appeal the judgment.

But, in addition, some old testimonies against the interpreter of Aquaman are coming out again, like the statement he made Kate James, his former personal assistantfor him trial in 2020 of Depp against the British newspaper The Sun for calling him “abusive women”, case that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean finally lost.





This former employee also testified in this last process, against Amber Heard, and accused her of labor abuse. Something that he also did in 2020, where he assured that he received a very low salary for doing activities that did not correspond to him.

“He paid me $25 an hour to start and finally agreed, after yelling insults at me, to pay me $50,000 a year once I started working full time,” he said in his opening statement.





During his second day as a witness in the trial against The SunKate James denied the story of sexual violence that the interpreter told of Aquaman and claimed that he had stolen it from her.

According to the former assistant, was the victim of a rape in Brazil at the age of 20, something he told Heard in the past. “To my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Mrs Heard had stolen my conversation with her about sexual violence and had made it her own story to benefit herself,” she assured, as reported by the international media.

“This, of course, caused me extreme anguish and outrage because dared to try to use the most harrowing experience of my life as its own narrative,” he added, stressing that someone should not be allowed to lie about “a survivor of sexual violence.”