Fortnite would receive a new collaboration with Stranger Things after almost two years | Present

Epic Games would seek to surprise with one of the most anticipated crossover events by Fortnite fans. After a long time, rumors about a collaboration between the battle royale and the hit series Netflix “Stranger things”.

Fortnite received update patch 21.10, which, surprisingly, left important clues about what their next collaboration would be, the same one that could coincide with the premiere of the season 4 volume 2 of “Stranger things” in Netflix.

The information comes from the insider known as FNBRintel, who from Twitter pointed out that in the codes of the battle royale, created by EpicGames, Items encrypted with the name “WaffleWarrior” have been found.

According to leaks, Eleven’s skin would be one of the novelties of the collaboration between Fortnite and Stranger Things. Photo capture: Twitter

This code name is the one that fueled the possible Fortnite × Stranger Things collaboration, since waffles are the favorite snack of raise. That is why there is already talk on social networks about the possibility of the character reaching the battle royale as a skin.

Another detail to take into account and that fuels speculation is that this file was discovered less than a week after the arrival of the second part of season 4 of “Stranger things”, so Epic Games could make the official announcement in matter of days.

The same insider ensures that the crossover event between Fortnite and the popular series of Netflix It would start on July 1, and it would arrive with the Eleven skin; However, in the absence of an official statement, what we recommend is to take what FNBRintel said with a grain of salt.