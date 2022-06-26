Fortnite: how to know how much you can sell your account for | EpicGames | Chapter 3 | Season 3 | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The skins of Fortnite they are very popular cosmetic items that can be worth thousands of dollars. While some show up in the item shop from time to time, some will never make it back to the game made by Epic Games, which is why they’re so valuable.

If you’ve ever wondered about the value of your account Fortnite, there is an easy way to check it. However, please note that buying or selling accounts is against the terms and conditions.

What you should do is visit fortnite.gg, which serves as a calculator for cosmetic items. Simply add the value of all cosmetic items to your account. Fortnite and the system will display the value in V-Bucks. After that, players can convert their V-Bucks to local currency to find out the value of the account.

Please note that the calculator is not 100 percent accurate. For example, it doesn’t add any value to the Battle Pass skins since they were purchased as part of the bundle. In reality, these outfits are incredibly valuable as they will never return to the game.

The process of adding all the cosmetic items is time consuming, but if you really want to know the value of your Fortnite account, try adding a few items to the wishlist every day.

FORTNITE | How to buy V-Bucks

First of all, the easiest way to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase a package offered as an add-on by the developers. Players can simply purchase the bundle online through the official website and store.

The second option to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase the Battle Pass, which contains a large number of skins and other cosmetic items along with V-Bucks that can be claimed as the player rises through the ranks in the game.

The third option offers free V-Bucks, but there is a caveat. Fortnite It has a mode called Save the World that offers free V-Bucks just for logging in and completing some missions. Here’s the catch. Save the World only offers free V-Bucks to ‘Founders’, players who got the game on its initial release. Also, the game must be purchased, so this option does not offer free money, except for some players.

