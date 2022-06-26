Fortnite: Benjyfishy changes sides and retires from competitive Fortnite to focus on Valorant

The Fortnite craze has died down a bit, but the battle royale It is still a very popular game today. The game maintains a great community and there is always a lot of new content coming out. In particular, it is possible to play many alternative game modes that allow you to have fun according to your wishes. Recently, no build game mode was also added. Some believed that this new addition would also revive the competitive dimension of Fortnite. At the moment, Epic Games remains absolutely silent and does not seem to be in a great hurry to revive the fashion of the sports in-game electronics.

For this reason, many professional players are gradually withdrawing from the current scene. Some decide to convert to other licences, while others settle for a career as a content creator. Thus a new big fish ended up choosing to look elsewhere if the water was better and healthier: Benjyfishy

Goodbye to Benjyfishy

The player in question is Benjy.”Benjyfishy” David Fish. The Englishman has worn the colors of NRG Esports and is one of the emblematic figures of the Fortnite scene. In particular, he participated in the 2019 World Cup. Alone, he finished in 25th place and in a duo with MrSavage , another name that should bring back memories, was ranked 14th. More recently, he was relatively active and still participating in tournaments regularly, he was in the grand final of Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 finishing in 45th place. That was last May and it will still be his last Battle Royale competition.

With only 18 years, he decided to end his career by posting a video message on the networks. He explains in particular that if he had become a professional player, it was for fun. But Fortnite doesn’t really give it more, especially since the big tournaments were being so weird. Therefore, he did not see himself continuing down this path. His election saddens the community a bit, but It makes a lot of sense.

One shooter for another

Benjyfishy, however, it intends to stay within the shooters. He explained that at the moment he was playing a lot of Valorant, a game that allowed him to find the fun that was missing in Fortnite. At the moment, it is not about considering a professional career in a competitive team but about changing content to the Riot shooter.

But you will become a content creator. Stay connected to the structure NRG, which he joined at the age of 14 and would like to thank the latter for their understanding. On a lighter note, she also thanked her motherwithout which I could never have come this far.

Photo: Benjyfishy