Ezra Miller, Hawaii: Who is the actor, what did he do, complaints, scandals and arrest | The advantages of being invisible, Flash, Fantastic Beasts | Famous

Ezra Miller He was riding the crest of a wave of what seemed to be a promising career in Hollywood, after being part of the DC Comics Universe with “The Flash” and the magical saga of “Fantastic Beasts and where to find them”. However, everything began to change with his arrest in Hawaii in March of this year and the subsequent complaints of violence, manipulation and inappropriate behavior against minors. All this has forced the actor to disappear from the public eye.

