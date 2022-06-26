Ezra Miller, Hawaii: Who is the actor, what did he do, complaints, scandals and arrest | The advantages of being invisible, Flash, Fantastic Beasts | Famous

Ezra Miller He was riding the crest of a wave of what seemed to be a promising career in Hollywood, after being part of the DC Comics Universe with “The Flash” and the magical saga of “Fantastic Beasts and where to find them”. However, everything began to change with his arrest in Hawaii in March of this year and the subsequent complaints of violence, manipulation and inappropriate behavior against minors. All this has forced the actor to disappear from the public eye.

In retrospect, however, the 29-year-old actor, originally from New Jersey, began his troubles a decade ago.

Drugs and sexual harassment

In 2011, Ezra Miller, 18, was recording “Perks of being a wallflower” with Emma Watson. On June 28, Pittsburgh Police stopped the vehicle she was traveling in and found 20 grams of marijuana. The judge dropped the case, but cited the actor for disorderly conduct.

During an interview for the Hollywood Reporter in November 2018, Ezra Miller revealed that a director and producer asked him for sexual favors when he was underage. “They said, ‘Hey, do you want to be in our film about the gay revolution?’ And I was like ‘no, you guys are monsters’.” he claimed

Two years later, Ezra Miller was associated with a viral Twitter video. In the images, a man suffocated a woman in a bar in Iceland. The clip was deleted after a few hours.

Did Ezra Miller threaten the Ku Klux Klan?

January 2022 ended with a bizarre Ezra Miller video directed at Ku Klux Klan supporters in North Carolina. “If you want to die, I suggest you do it with your own weapons (or) we will do it for you,” he said.

Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii

On March 29, the news that Ezra Miller had been arrested in Hawaii went around the world. The first information said that it was a fight in a karaoke bar.

Later it became known that he threatened to kill the couple with whom he lived in a shelter. They requested a restraining order against the actor, and then it was withdrawn a few days later.

A few days later, on April 19, Ezra Miller was arrested again, this time for hitting a 26-year-old woman with a chair. The victim was left with a half inch cut on her forehead.

Tokata Iron Eyes

On June 9, attorney Chase Iron Eyes and pediatrician Sara Jumping Eagle went to the media to denounce that Ezra Miller made alcohol, marijuana, and LSD available to his 18-year-old daughter Tokata Iron Eyes, in addition to manipulating her into abandon your studies.

However, the young woman made a statement on Instagram and denied the charges against the “We need to talk about Kevin” star.

8.6.2022 | Tokata Iron Eyes mother’s post accusing Ezra Miller. Photo: capture Twitter

The latest allegations against Ezra Miller

A temporary harassment prevention order was filed against Ezra Miller on June 16, after a woman reported that the actor acted inappropriately with her 12-year-old son.

Finally, on June 23, Rolling Stone published the complaint of a subject who stated that his ex-partner, 25 years old, and their three children, between 1 and 5 years old, were staying at Ezra Miller’s Vermont ranch, where, according to witnesses, there were weapons and marijuana within the reach of minors.