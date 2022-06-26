eye! The Block returns to Fortnite in the new Season 3, but it will be something different from the original

I think many of us will agree that Chapter 1 of Fortnite it had a series of mechanics that made the game not only something unique in the medium, but also turned it into a mass phenomenon with great ease; something that Epic Games achieved by involving the community in the development of the battle royale with things like, for example, the mythical Block.

For those who don’t know what exactly I’m talking about: The block was a location on the map from Chapter 1 that featured a level created by a member of the Fortnite and it changed with every update that was released for the game. Well, I have something to tell you: EThe Block returns this Season 3as commented by the Epic Games; although it will be something different from the original:

The Block will now spawn in one of the Tilted Towers lots

Therefore, instead of creating a location, the community will be able to create custom buildings

you can follow the account FNCreate to know when you can send them your creations, in case you are interested in carrying one out

to know when you can send them your creations, in case you are interested in carrying one out There are some rules that you will have to take into account regarding the creations, which you can consult through this same link

As if we didn’t have enough with all the news of the recently released season from Fortnite, now it goes Epic Games so that we can continue to look forward to even more news than expected. The bad thing about this information is that it is not yet known when the El Bloque theme will start working in Season 3 of Fortnite so that the rest of the players can enjoy your creations, but I will be attentive with any news that arises about it to keep you updated.