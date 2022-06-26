Ethan Hawke: “There is nothing more terrifying than the legend of the boogeyman” | News from Mexico

Los Angeles, USA- To look at Ethan Hawke (Texas, 1970) in the face is to put a face to the majority of Hollywood horror movies in the last decade. A slab that the actor bears as best he can while continuing to extend his legacy in this genre with the premiere of the film “The Black Phone” (Universal).

A film that is being released internationally today and that predicts a “great reception” because it travels between ghost stories and a universal legend that has frightened generations spread over the five continents: the bogeyman.

“There is nothing more terrifying than that iconic figure that he strives to steal children. It’s the worst,” Hawke said in an interview with Efe.

The boogeyman in Spain, the coconut in Latin America or ‘boogeyman’ in the United States are just some of the names given to this being that, depending on the culture, can adopt a human aspect or configure itself as a fate of a creature with an elongated head and fingers that disturbs children and parents.

The character that Hawke plays in “The Black Phone” is inspired by this legend and ends up personified in a sadistic masked magician who uses his tricks to kidnap and torture children in the late 1970s in Denver (Colorado, central United States).

My character is absolutely evil and out of his mind. The best thing anyone can do is stay away from him. That’s all I can say about him,” stressed the actor looking at the camera with his characteristic expression of bewilderment and a half smile that would make anyone tremble.

The film co-stars Mason Thames, who plays the role of Finney, a shy boy who will try to escape from the clutches of the murderer, conditioned by a childhood of physical abuse by his classmates and mental abuse by his a drunk dad who hoards bottles of beer and packs of Kellogg’s.

Actress Madeleine McGraw plays Finney’s sister Gwen, who has the godlike powers and guts to address God in a profoundly Catholic society and blurt out: “What the hell is wrong with you? Why don’t you listen to me and bring my brother back?”

A mix of Hannibal Lecter and Poltergeist

But, without a doubt, the most innovative aspect of this production is its way of combining the story of a serial killer with the terror derived from houses with ghosts or spirits.

“There are parts where it seems like you’re looking at Hannibal Lecter and parts where you’re facing Hannibal Lecter. “poltergeists”. That’s what I think makes it original,” revealed Hawke.

And it is that Finney will receive instructions to leave the basement where he is confined through a black telephone that connects him with the souls of other children whom this particular man from the sack snatched their lives.

A vision of horror cinema that, according to Hawke, follows “a classic pattern” and leans towards “the interpretation of the genre that Steven Spielberg or Stephen King.”

Its director, Scott Derrickson, was based on the successful short story of the same name, “The Black Phone,” which author Joe Hill wrote in 2004.

“Is very good. It’s not a cliché, really; you don’t know how difficult it is to make a film that is scary and at the same time touches you. And he (Scott Derrickson) gets it,” argued the American interpreter about the filmmaker who took him to the top of terror with “Sinister” in 2012.

After this film, Hawke is unable to remove the label of “scary movie actor.” A stereotype that also accompanies other very prolific performers in this genre in the last decade, like Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring”).

“It’s a backpack that we all carry. The same thing happens with Anthony Hopkins; after seeing him play Hannibal Lecter, you no longer you’d believe it if you see him playing a kind grandpa,” explained Hawke, who hesitated before accepting the role in “The Black Phone” for not continuing to feed this commonplace.

At almost 52 years old, Hawke believes that “there is still time to change” the label, although it will not be easy after the impact that predicts this movie that today stars and that will have its own haunted house attraction in the Universal theme parks located in Orlando (Florida) and Hollywood (California) starting in September.