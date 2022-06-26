Elvis Presley and Tom Cruise return to the top under the watchful eye of Marcel

It’s official: This weekend’Top Gun: Maverick‘ has surpassed the barrier of 1,000 million dollars (always) of collection worldwide. In 31 days. Just over 521 in the United States and just over 484 in the rest of the world. It is already the highest grossing film of 2022, both in the United States and in the rest of the world. Beating one from Marvel Studios, watch out.

In addition, it is possible that in its fifth week it will lead the North American box office again. It is possible: In its fifth week it is estimated that it has raised around 30.5 million, 26% than last week and more or less the same as it is estimated that it has raised ‘Elvis‘ at its premiere in 3,906 theaters. Whoever the leader is is not important: Joseph Kosinski’s continues to make history while Baz Luhrmann’s debuts on the right foot, improving, for example, the results of 5 million ‘Rocketman’. Counting the 20 million he has raised outside the United States, his worldwide total is already over 50.

The other important premiere of the week hasn’t gone bad either, ‘black phone‘, which has managed to collect just over 23 million in 3,150 theaters, a collection very similar to that of ‘The Warren File: Bound by the Devil’. Just over 65 million ended up raising that one a year ago (despite being available at the same time on HBO Max).

It has also premiered this week ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On‘, the latest from A24, although so far it has only been released in 6 theaters in Los Angeles and New York, where it has grossed some 170,000 dollars. Just over $28,000 per movie, which isn’t bad at all.

For your part ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘ follows his own and already totals almost 750 million worldwide, 300 of them in the United States, while ‘Lightyear‘ is left 65% compared to its premiere last week. Just over 17 million for a total of almost 90 million in the United States alone, and counting the international market is already more than 150 million.

It is true that this is a disappointing result for a Pixar production, but it is no less true that it is the first Pixar production to be released in theaters since Disney+ existed (obviously ‘Onwards’ -for obvious reasons-); that is, the first to be released in theaters after ‘Soul’, ‘Luca’ Y ‘Net’ they killed it in its direct streaming premiere; that is, it is a film that already has more than 150 million more than any other production released directly on a streaming platform, be it Disney +, Prime Video, Apple or Netflix.

The bad thing, it is clear, is that as soon as there is some kind of doubt what would weigh more: The commercial result of ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ or the trading result of ‘Lightyear‘, while both are virtually as good and satisfying?

Finally to mention that it seems that it has not been a bad weekend on the billboard in Spain as expected. ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘ It leaves only 27% in its third weekend to 1.6 million (now) euros, staying very close to exceeding the 12 million barrier. It would be in a position to become the highest grossing film of the year in early July. For your part ‘Lightyear‘ would also have left around 25% and would have grossed almost 3 million in ten days, maintaining second place at the box office despite the releases of ‘Elvis‘ (about 730,000 euros in 361 cinemas), ‘black phone‘ (about 600,000 euros in 286 cinemas) or ‘full of grace‘ (about 400,000 euros in 329 cinemas).

