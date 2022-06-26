Elvis conquered the first place in the United States box office

AFP

CDMX. / 06.26.2022 18:17:49





The biopic “Elvis”of Baz Luhrmanconquered the No. 1 at the North American box office in its first weekend of exhibition, grossing an estimated $30.5 million in an unusual draw with “Top Gun: Maverick”industry monitoring firm Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

The great staging of almost three hours by director Luhrmann, known for dazzling films like “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Great Gatsby”grossed nearly double the average for the music biography genre, analyst said David A Grossfrom Franchise Entertainment Research.

Despite being a “risky proposal”partly for choosing the rookie austin butler What Elvis Presley beside Tom Hanks as his exploitative manager, Colonel Tom Parkerthe film has impressed audiences and critics alike, Gross said.

“This is the Baz Luhrmann showa show of music, dance and sex appeal is a success,” he declared.

“Elvis” tied for revenue with “Top Gun: Maverick”the sequel to the original 1986 film that once again features Tom Cruise as the cocky Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

He also earned an estimated $30.5 million in its fifth weekend of release.

Now it’s the highest grossing film of the year worldwide, breaking the $1 billion mark, with nearly 522 million in ticket sales in North America and 484 million overseas.