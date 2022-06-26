Dwayne Johnson’s luxurious gift to his cousin

The star of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnsonbetter known as rock, tends to turn every project he appears in into a hit, transforming films into cult films and characters into legends. Hand in hand with this comes glory, which he does not like to enjoy alone and that is why he decides to share it with his family.

A short time ago we were all excited to see the video in which the actor showed his mother the house he bought her and now he moved us again when he shared that he had bought another house for his cousin through an Instagram post.

rock He uploaded a video in which he is seen entering a house leading a woman with her eyes covered. Before she allowed him to see where they were going he told her, “We love you very much cousin, we are very proud of you. Welcome to your new home!”

Automatically the woman bursts into tears and is all emotion. To put the clip a bit more in context, Dwayne Johnson He told in the description that together with Sarona they grew up together from boys and that he is very proud of her, because despite the fact that she went through very difficult times, she was always willing to get ahead and become an inspiring woman.

But the surprise did not end there, he added a new car to the house to complement the gift.

The reality is that this type of action by the actor does not generate surprise, since it is known that he is a person with a big heart and it is not the first time that he has done things of this style. In fact, less than a year ago, he gave his own truck to an Army veteran from his country.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a very kind side.

You don’t have to look too far to find numerous examples of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he is a great person. Not only with his family, but with his followers and fans as well, with whom he always has acts of kindness to show his gratitude.

Did you know this side of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?