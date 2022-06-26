Dwayne Johnson’s luxurious gift to his cousin

The star of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnsonbetter known as rock, tends to turn every project he appears in into a hit, transforming films into cult films and characters into legends. Hand in hand with this comes glory, which he does not like to enjoy alone and that is why he decides to share it with his family.

A short time ago we were all excited to see the video in which the actor showed his mother the house he bought her and now he moved us again when he shared that he had bought another house for his cousin through an Instagram post.

