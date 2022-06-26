Does walking strengthen the immune system?

Performing physical exercise is one of the ways to keep the body healthy. In addition, exercise plays a very important role in maintaining the immune system healthy, this because it helps to strengthen the barriers that prevent viruses from entering the body. change It is the best physical exercise to maintain the Health in optimal state.

One of the physical exercises that are very effective in keeping the immune system healthy is to walk. This activity does not require much effort and provides many benefits to the HealthIn addition to helping burn fat, to walk strengthens the cardiovascular system allowing it to be activated. In addition, walking increases resistance to efforts and helps to tire us less.

How does walking benefit the immune system?

Studies have shown that people who walk regularly are less likely to experience some respiratory symptoms, including more common illnesses like coughs, sore throats and the flu. The people who adopt the to walk as a physical exercise, they contribute to the immune system become stronger, thus obtaining a 26% less probability of suffering from a common cold.

To walk It is also one of the most recommended exercises for the elderly, since it helps their airways to stay in good condition. Which shows that to walk contributes to the immune system strengthen and thus avoid some diseases such as colds and others that directly affect the respiratory tract.

It should be noted that the to walk help you immune system get stronger in less than 8 weeks. This is because performing a moderate intensity for 20 or 30 minutes contributes to the activation of different types of immune cells. So doing regular exercise brings many positive responses to the immune system making it stronger. To enjoy these benefits, it is recommended to walk for 30 to 45 minutes per day, as well as maintaining a pace of 1 to 2 kilometers. It is also recommended that it become a routine on to walk 5 times a week.