Do not pay too much, this Xiaomi is a beast that collapses

The Chinese smartphone comes with a complete features sheet, it has everything you need to enjoy a top experience.

It is not necessary to pay 800 euros to have a powerful, complete and premium mobile. The Android panorama is full of options of all kinds, we can find great options in all price ranges. If you are looking for a very strong smartphone, a mobile that brings you closer to the best, I come with a personal recommendation.

you can get him Xiaomi 11T for only 320 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is a spectacular purchase. The Chinese device comes with a beautiful aluminum body, a high-quality screen and a processor capable of moving everything.

This is one of the most recommended Xiaomi

The brain of this Xiaomi is the Dimension 1200, one of the most powerful processors manufactured by MediaTek. It has the strength to smoothly move those applications you use every day, also demanding games. It is a chip with which you can rest easy. As we have pointed out, it comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Its design is very attractive, with an aluminum body that curves on the sides. It feels very good in the hand. The Chinese smartphone incorporates a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz, is a first level screen. Not only will you enjoy a lot of quality, but also an engaging fluidity.

No matter the conditions, you can take very good photos with the 3 rear cameras of this Xiaomi. arrive with a 108 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixels that open up a whole world of possibilities. In the little hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera.

Do you spend the day working outside? There is no problem, this Xiaomi will last the whole day with its battery of 5,000mAh. Do you have to leave home and you only have 5% battery left? Whenever you need it, you can recover hours of energy in just a few minutes, its powerful 67W fast charge is a real joy.

If you know where to look you can find powerful and very complete smartphones at reasonable prices. This Xiaomi 11T is a great example, a device that offers a high-level experience, and at a discount. It will accompany you for years, the Chinese device has hardware and software for a while.

