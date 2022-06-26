Discover the secrets of the famous to combat cellulite

(NOTICIAS YA).- Few are the women who get rid of the dreaded cellulite and it is that the problem of orange peel skin, which has nothing to do with being overweight or lack of exercise, affects even the famous ones who care more than no one his physique.

But how to defeat this common enemy? Although it depends on the diet you follow, there are some tricks that will help you fight cellulite. These are the favorites of the famous.

Jennifer Lawrence the Oscar winner for her work on Silver Linings Playbook, confessed that her trick to maintaining her figure is not in diet or in the gym, but in something much more affordable: Epsom salts, a compound made up mostly of sulfate and magnesium, is used in cosmetics to soften and exfoliate the skin, reduce swelling, inflammation or eliminate toxins from the body, according to information released by Levante.emv.com.

For your part Halle Berry, The 55-year-old actress has a spectacular image. But how do you keep orange peel skin at bay? The actress has confessed that she mixes some ground coffee with her usual soap to exfoliate her legs and leave them perfect. One more secret that can help you maintain a better appearance on your skin.

Jennifer Lopez one of the stars of Hollywood With an enviable body, she has confessed in several interviews that she loves spinach, flaxseed, citrus fruits and olive oil, mentioning that cellulite is attacked from within with a healthy diet.

kim kardashian swear there is nothing better than the method candleshape, it is the latest technology in body treatment that uses radiofrequency, infrared and vacuum therapy, ideal for reducing body contour or orange peel skin quickly, effectively and completely safely. The only bad thing is that if you want to try it, you better save money or break the pig, because the treatment can cost more than $500 dollars.

On the other hand, we have Gwyneth Paltrow, A firm advocate of ´dry brushing´, or what is the same, dry exfoliation, has confessed that she exfoliates her skin like this every night to keep cellulite at bay and improve circulation. Would you cheer up?

Finally we have one of the most anticipated secrets “The secret of the angels of Victoria’s Secret”, and according to Carolina González, make-up artist of the sexiest models on the planet, the angels trust a product that is not so expensive: the Bodylift cream Clarins Cellulite Treatmen, which helps improve the appearance of cellulite and tone the skin.

Now that you know some of the secrets of the famous, are you willing to try any?