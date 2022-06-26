Share

Discover each and every one of the advantages that Telegram Premium includes.

Telegram is the messaging application that more has grown in recent years both in functions and in number of usersbut this has caused that in order to maintain their servers they need an economic injection and the modality that the Durov brothers have chosen to finance their platform is a paid subscription called Telegram Premium which has a cost of 5 euros per month and includes a series of exclusive advantages.

As regular users of Telegram, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to test the new functions of the messaging client, so we have subscribed to Telegram Premium to be able to tell you, first-hand, everything included in the Telegram payment plan.

These are all the benefits of Telegram Premium

A badge so that everyone knows that you are “premium”

The first thing you can appreciate as soon as you subscribe to Telegram Premium is that your profile appears a star next to your name that identifies you as a premium user.

This badge will not only be seen by you but also the rest of the users who follow youwhich when clicking on it will see the advantages of the Premium plan and a button to subscribe.

Three new icons for the Telegram app

In addition to the badge that identifies you as a Telegram Premium user, the paid version of the messaging client also includes three new and exclusive icons for the app:

one in the form of star with a purple background

other with the Telegram logo powered by a rocket with a blue background

with a blue background The last one with the classic Telegram logo with a starry night background

To customize the Telegram app icon with one of these three icons, you simply have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Telegram app on your Android mobile

Click on the menu button located in the upper left corner of the application

Access the section Settings

Click on the option chat

Scroll down until you see the section app icon

Move the icons to the left so they are exposed the three new ones: Premium, Turbo and Night

Select the icon that you like the most and a message will immediately appear confirming that it is already applied

New file upload limit of 4 GB

WhatsApp recently decided to increase its file upload limit from 100 MB to the 2GB that Telegram already had for a long time and, for this reason, another advantage of Telegram Premium is that doubles the limit of the size of the files that you can upload to the platform, being established at 4 GB. This is a really useful function for share photos, videos or files between the computer and the mobile or vice versa.

But this is not the only limit that doubles with the Premium plan, since you can also join 1,000 groups, pin 10 chats to the topsave 400 GIFs, have 10 favorite stickers or create 20 folders with 200 chats in each oneamong other options.

Speech to text transcription

Another of the most outstanding and useful improvements of the Premium version of Telegram is a new function that is responsible for automatically transcribe any voicemail you receive to text.

Thus, every time you receive a voice message, it will appear a button to the right of it with the letter A and pressing it will transcribe it to text and it will show you just below the audio. Of course, the longer the audio, the longer it will take for the messaging client to transcribe it.

Advanced management of your chat list

Telegram Premium also includes tools for better manage and organize your chat listwhich allow you, for example, to change the chat folder that is displayed when you open the application and thus replace the folder All for the folder Not read as default.

For change the default folder in Telegram you just have to perform the following actions:

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone

Make a long press on the folder you want to move

Click on the button reorder

Drag the folder to the first position

Click on the button Clever

Another of the new functions to manage the chats included in the Premium plan is an option that allows you to automatically archive and mute all new chats of people who are not in your contacts in order to keep them more organized.

To activate this functionyou just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Telegram app on your mobile

Click on the menu button located in the upper left corner of the application

Access the section Settings

Once inside, enter the section Privacy & Security

Scroll down to the section New stranger chats

Click on the switch that appears to the right of the option Archive and mute

Other improvements included in Telegram Premium

In addition to the novelties that we have just commented on, Telegram Premium also includes other improvementswhich we will detail below:

faster downloads

Removal of ads on public channels

exclusive stickers

Exclusive reactions

Animated profile photos

How to pay less for Telegram Premium

The official price of Telegram Premium in Spain is 5.49 euros per monthas long as you activate this paid subscription from the Telegram application downloaded from the Google Play Store, but there is a little trick with which you can reduce the cost to 3.99 euros per month.

For pay less than 4 euros per month for Telegram Premiumyou just have to carry out a few simple actions:

Open the Telegram app on your Android mobile

Join the TG Files channel from this link

Download the latest version of Telegram Beta for Android and install it on your smartphone

and install it on your smartphone Access the Settings from Telegram Beta

from Telegram Beta Click on the option Telegram Premium

Click on button Subscribe for 3.99 euros per month that appears at the bottom

Once this is done, you can now uninstall the version of Telegram from the Play Store, since the variant you just installed it will be automatically updated by the messaging platform itself.

