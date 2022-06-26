Design a version of Fortnite with giant Among Us characters

Share

The characters of Among Us have never been so imposing.

Creativity seems limitless when it comes to relating significant events, complex narratives, and emblematic characters from different series or video games. And, it is not for less, since some of them have left a great mark among the audience.

The truth is that we are seeing more and more collaborations between large franchises or an infinite number of creations by fans that circulate on the internet. But, in this sense, Forntite has gone quite far. The Epic Games game has made some of the most unexpected crossovers, as many of the most popular characters in the world appeared, as well as less related to the battle royal theme. Among them we find Naruto, Rick Sanchez and two other different Tom Holland characters (Spider-Man and Uncharted Holland). Best of all, they can take up arms in an arena and take charge like no other in front of 100 players.

The collaboration of Among Us and Fortnite by fans

Taking into account Fortnite’s long career with absurdities, this has motivated some of the players to make their respective mergers that more than one imagined seeing in the battle royale arena. YouTuber Ryan, who calls himself 12th Hour on his channel, has managed to go a step further than the game itself would have created and made a kind of world that recreates a somewhat… peculiar scenario. . This Fortnite fan put a spooky twist on the adventures of the world of Fortnite in an event inspired by Among Us (an online multiplayer that became very popular in 2020). And to try what crewmates with gigantic proportions looked like in the world of battle royaleshared the video.

The event begins with a Fortnite character exploring the purple leafy forest of Reality Falls, but what really stands out is a large, red crewmate seen in the distance. The image gradually fades to black and then shows a gathering of teammates who are gathered in an Among Us emergency, but on a Fortnite map. In order not to spoil the clip, you can see it below and judge for yourself what is happening:

The video you just watched is not a mod that you can download for the game, rather It is a montage on the Fortnite scenarios. It is undeniable that the user has done a great job with the process of recording and editing images and their respective visual effects, since it could perfectly pass as some of the official collaborations of the franchise.

But to better understand how he did it, Ryan started by recording gameplay footage to provide the background for the video. He then used 3D motion tracking so he could fit the crew member from Among Us into the format of the video and make it look like it’s part of the game. And finally, he animates the person with the Blender software, puts the finishing touches on it, and it’s ready for action. Namely, he made the video from start to finish in a span of three days.

Initially, the Fortnite fan made some montages on his favorite game, however, now he has scaled his works to give him a kind of personalized gameplay. As you can see on his channel, the first one he made, under the name “I Made Fortnite R-Rated” was a success, collecting more than a million views. What motivated Ryan to continue creating these types of videos for the platform. Or, for example, when the official announcement of the collaboration between Among Us and Fortnite was made, it was that the player decided to take the opportunity to demonstrate his talent and creativity.

“I knew it would also be a blast to make, I mean, a huge Among Us character in Fortnite, what doesn’t that sound like fun?” he told Polygon via Twitter. “My favorite thing about doing these events is just being able to be creative, have fun, learn and ultimately do what I love,” added Ryan.

Certainly it must be a complicated job, especially since it involves showing a different face of the characters of both games and making content for other fans, but it is worth giving it another perspective.

