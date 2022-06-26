Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma? These are the keys to get it

Let’s not hide it: from a strictly economic point of view, the Cristiano Ronaldo operation for Roma would be very risky. Forgetting the titles won (only in Italy), it is no mystery that for Juve the signing of the attacker, in conjunction with the Covid effect, represented a drain on the budget. But it is obvious that the Portuguese does not only rhymes with expenses, even if CR7 knows how to take care of his business. An example? The flat-rate tax on income from abroad which in 2018, having landed in Italy, allowed him to pay just 100,000 euros in the face of millionaire earnings. This too can be a key to materializing the dream.

let’s give the numbers

–

But let’s give a few numbers with a basic reassurance: to return to Italy CR7 would be willing to make a robust cut. However, for Cristiano, the bianconeri paid Real Madrid 100 million, plus about 12 for ancillary costs, ensuring the champion a net salary of 31 million (58 gross). Sold to Manchester United for 15 million plus 8 bonuses, the Portuguese received a similar salary, to which an additional € 79 million should be added, making him the third highest paid sportsman in the world after Leo Messi and LeBron James. But Ronaldo doesn’t just mean disbursements. Also thanks to his arrival, for example, the Juve “brand” has increased its value by approximately 500 million, while the followers on social networks have gone from 50 to over 110 million, with related activities. It is not enough. Even the sponsors and Juventus merchandising, despite the pandemic, have had a surge. On the other hand, we are talking about someone who has so far scored 698 goals and won 5 Golden Balls. Dazzling numbers. Just like his earnings.