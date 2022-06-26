Cristiano Ronaldo one year after Juventus: the future is again a puzzle

After only one troubled season at United, the Portuguese could change the air again: no to Bayern and Rome, there is the Chelsea option.

A little over a year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo he became the protagonist of the great homecoming. After three seasons spent with the Juventus shirt, the Portuguese champion said goodbye to the Serie A stage to return to wearing the shirt of the Manchester Uniteda team that consecrated him on a global scale from 2003 to 2008.

The most romantic of returns, so to speak, but after just one season, the encore marriage with the Red Devils may already have come to an end. And the reasons are easily understood.

The one just passed to the archives turned out to be yet another unsuccessful season without trophies for a United reconfirmed as nothing less than a shadow of himself.

Chosen by Goal

No titles, but also no Champions League because the sixth place in the Premier League will force the twenty-time English champions to compete on the stage of the Europa League.

A year that to define troubled would sound strongly like a euphemism and which saw three coaches alternate at the helm of the club: from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Ralf Rangnick, passing through the short interregnum by Michael Carrick.

Moral of the story, not even the shadow of satisfaction. And Ronaldo? His has amply demonstrated it and by ‘his’ we obviously mean the usual and important contribution in the goal area.

At the dawn of 37, the Portuguese ace finished with a tally of 24 goals in 39 appearances, including 18 in the league and 6 on his favorite hunting ground. That of the Champions. The one that will not play next year.

Unless the next summer market reserves the opening of a new – and perhaps last – chapter in the career of the five-time Golden Ball.

That’s right, because it must be emphasized, imagining a Champions League without CR7 is objectively very difficult and, precisely in order not to lose the most important European showcase, the former Juventus and Real striker could decide to change his shirt to shoot the last ‘cartridges’ in the competition where he is still the best scorer ever with 141 goals.

The article continues below

But who could aim for Ronaldo’s summer salary? Bayern Munich promptly called out, denying – by voice of Salihamidzic – the possibility of seeing the Portuguese on the Bundesliga stage. In recent days, the sensational scenario of a return to Serie A with agent Jorge Mendes who would have even offered his assist to Rome has also been hypothesized, but also in this case we are navigating in the field of strong suggestions and nothing more.

On the other hand, the position of Chelsea of ​​the new owner Todd Boehly could be monitored. After the interest in de Ligt, the Blues would also have sounded the track that leads to Ronaldo. Among the good arguments to propose to the Madeira player, there is obviously the possibility of playing as a protagonist in a tried and tested team at the top of English football and, above all, the showcase of the Champions League. Not a small detail.