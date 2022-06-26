Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Roma? Adani: “His return would do everyone good”

Could the future of CR7 still be in Italy? The words of Lele Adani

“In my opinion, Ronaldo to Rome is a good idea because football is special if dreams and reality coexist in a project: Ronaldo is both. And then Rome is a fantastic city that gets carried away: the environment is very hot, thrives on peaks of enthusiasm “. Lele said so Adaniinterviewed on de “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

Just a year after his return to Manchester, Cristiano Ronaldo will leave it United despite the contract that binds him to the English club will expire in 2023. Who would be on the trail of the Portuguese center forward is the Bayern Monaco. But the paths of the market, as we know, are endless. “One thing is certain: the forward holds his record of goals in the Champions League to death (141) and would not want Leo Messi, his historic rival, to supplant him. But then there is something else in life. example. And this, in fact, feeds Cristiano Ronaldo a kind of nostalgia for Italy “, writes the Rosea. CR7 seems, in fact, to have been offered to the Rome by José Mourinho.

CERTAINTY – “Ronaldo is a certainty: he is 37 years old, but biologically much younger. And his professionalism is known: let’s imagine how many things the Roma guys could learn by watching Ronaldo in training – continued Adani -. Coexistence with Abraham? We should work on it, but I see more positive aspects, especially for English. Ronaldo could teach him a lot in the movements, in the demarcations, in the dialogue in tight spaces. In the last season, Roma expressed themselves well mainly in large spaces, with Ronaldo something would change and there would be one more option. Abraham is not Benzema, but he can improve a lot if he is placed next to Ronaldo. “

CR7 AND THE SPECIAL ONE –“I think Ronaldo would do well to Mourinho and vice versa. In this phase of their career a collaboration would be precious for both of them. Basically they are two totems that meet: they would put aside their grudges. Could Ronaldo be the ninth King of Rome? the pitch will say. I have no doubts about the contribution that Ronaldo could make on the pitch, but the most important thing would be an understanding of the moment in Rome: a growing club that would need to be accompanied by him. “

THE WELCOME –“There are three or four players who make a trip apart and Ronaldo is one of them. The Italian movement is behind compared to other leagues and therefore Cristiano’s return would do well. Let’s not forget his crazy average-goal at Juve: I think still have the opportunity to express themselves on the same level. The welcome you could receive in Rome? Ah, that would be fantastic. You live for these things: enthusiasm would be contagious, the essential element of football is the people. And we would all enjoy it. Ronaldo “concluded Adani.

