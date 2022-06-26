Chucky Lozano, in the orbit of Arsenal in the Premier League

The transfer market continues to move, and rumors are the main thing during this transfer window. Mexicans are also beginning to be surveyed in some teams, as in the case of Hirving Lozanowho is on the radar of the Arsenal.

And it is that the Gunnerswith Mikel Arteta at the helm, have had a few years of restructuring, so the chuckyaccording to media in England, is among these new players for the English team.

If the pass is finalized, Chucky Lozano he would have to compete for a starting place against Nicolás Pepe; Gabriel Martinelli; Martin Ødegaard; Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, but it is expected that some of these players will leave the team and the Mexican can enter there.

The youth squad Pachuca has not had a good performance with the Naples on the A series, Well, last season he played 30 games, but only scored five goals and assisted six times. He registered under the 2020-2021 campaign where he scored 11 goals and cooperated in four passes that ended in a goal.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is just ‘around the corner’ and Hirving Lozano seeks to have a better preparation and have minutes to get to the World Cup in rhythm, so emigrating to another team is not ‘strange’ in Lozano’s thoughts either.

The contract of Chucky Lozano with the Naples It ends in June 2024, but the Seria A team wants to receive income a little similar to what they paid for the Mexican in 2019, when they paid 45 million dollars to PSV from Netherlands.

However, the Neapolitan board is aware that due to the low level of the Mexican it is difficult for the number to approach any team that wants him in their ranks.

