Chris Pratt recalls his failed castings for Avatar and Star Trek

At a time when it seems impossible that Chris Pratt could not star in any movie that comes his way, the actor of Jurassic World Y Guardians of the Galaxy reveals two auditions that resisted him and that made him lose the opportunity to star in two other great film sagas.

In one of the latest episodes of the SmartLess podcast, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett invited Chris Pratt to their show and had the opportunity to ask the actor about those setbacks he had in his early career.

Chris Pratt was about to star in Avatar and Star Trek

I know I’ve made fun of actors feeling rejection or whatever, but I wasn’t around. [de conseguir el papel]Chris Pratt assured. In fact, I wasn’t even closeit was really demoralizing and really made me question my potential or what I should aspire to as an actor.

Chris Pratt vaguely remembers casting for Avatar, after having read the description of his character, without being proud of the result: I felt a bit overweight, I wasn’t really taking care of myself physically, I was in a relationship where we were drinking a lot.

When Chris Pratt started the casting he started sweating in front of the casting assistant: she just looked at me and hit the record button and started doing her thing while I read with her other casting assistant. I saw that literally there was nothing in my audition that was convincing absolutely.

Without those first failures we would surely never have met the Chris Pratt who acts today in big productions. One of the actor’s next works will take him to new ground and will introduce us to a unique facet of his interpretation and the character he will bring to life: Super Mario. Pratt has already anticipated that he will be unlike anything we know.