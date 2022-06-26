Chris Pratt is very proud of his voice for the ‘Super Mario Bros’ movie

Shoot a movie today Super Mario Bros. it is a delicate process, which has to strive to move away as much as possible from the previous and infamous adaptation for the cinema. in the 90s John Leguizamo Y Bob Hoskins starred in a film battered enough that turning video games into movies was considered a damned effort, and now that a point of coexistence seems to have been reached, another adaptation has begun to develop. In this case it is a cartoon film by Universal and Illumination, the studio that brought us to My favorite villain Y The minions.

Shigeru Miyamoto, through Nintendo, supervises the production, whose greatest attraction beyond the characters is the cast that has been recruited to voice them. Is it so charlie day like Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy like princess peach Jack Black like bowser, seth roden like Donkey Kong and Chris Pratt in the leading role, Mario. Since he was signed, there has been much speculation on the Internet about the possibility that he imitates the character’s cartoonish Italian accent, something that Pratt has not yet clarified although, via Variety, he does drop that he is very proud of the work he is doing for Illumination. All because the directors of the film, Michael Jelenic Y Aaron HorvathThey are giving you a lot of freedom.

“I worked very closely with the directors to test some things, and now I’ve come up with something that I’m really proud of; I can’t wait for people to see and hear it.”. Then, the actor who recently premiered Jurassic World: Dominion is obliged to explain what his work consists of: “It is an animated adventure with my voice. It’s not a live-action movie, I’m not going to wear a plumber’s suit and run around. I’ll be voicing an animated character, and it’s an updated and different voice that hasn’t been heard before in the world of Mario.”





Horvath and Jelenic have been behind the series Teen Titans Go! and the film that motivated it, so that they have enough credit to trust the project. In addition, the script is in charge of matthew fogel (which has also signed the Minions: The Origin of Gruthis premiere 1st of July). The movie of Super Mario Bros. has just changed the release date for its part: it was originally planned for this December 21but Universal has decided to delay it to April 7, 2023coinciding with the sought-after Easter weekend in the US.

We should not take long to see a first trailer.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.