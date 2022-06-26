Chris Hemsworth’s watches after ceasing to be a Tag Heuer ambassador

The watch collection of Chris Hemsworth is up there with the best. We have seen him many times on the red carpet wearing some of the best watch brands in the world and in his last appearance, on the red carpet in Sydney for the Australian premiere of his film ‘Spiderhead’, available on Netflix, he has worn a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40mm with a blue dial (to match his shirt, by the way). However, this has not been the only watch with which we have seen Chris Hemsworth.

The actor just stepped down as a Tag Heuer brand ambassador, therefore, could only wear watches of the brand. Now, once released from his obligations after the end of the contract, we will be able to see in his next appearances what he likes.

Introduced in 1956, the Day-Date debuted as the first waterproof automatic chronometer wristwatch in offering a modern calendar that displays the day of the week in a window on the dial, in addition to the date. The exceptional precision, reliability, legibility and presence of this prestigious model make it the ultimate renown watch.

Rolex uses platinum, the noblest of metals for the most prestigious of watches. In fact, these exclusive dials are only found on the Day-Date and the Cosmograph Daytona.

Another of the watches with which we have seen Chris Hemsworth has been from Bvlgari. A couple of weeks ago we were able to see him at the premiere of ‘Interceptor’, a thriller starring his wife, Elsa Pataky, and there he wore on his wrist the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Skeleton.

In the 15th and 16th centuries, Italian artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci achieved excellence in creating innovative yet timelessly beautiful masterpieces. Guided by that same genius, Octo combines a unique octagonal design, inspired by the Roman Basilica of Maxentius from 310 AD. C., with exceptional mechanisms. In his search for beauty, with Octo Finissimo Skeleton Bvlgari combines a daring design with the highest precision.