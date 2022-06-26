Chris Hemsworth uses prohibited methods outside the gym to increase his muscles

Ever since superhero movies reached the height of their popularity, the physical transformations of celebrities have been almost superhuman.. Practically from the beginning of films like X-Men in 2000, a debate has been opened around the musculature of artists. One of those who has headed the list of the most questioned is Chris Hemsworth, with his physical structure worthy of the god of thunder. However, new information recently emerged suggesting that the actor uses prohibited methods outside of the gym to increase his muscles. We tell you everything, judge for yourself.

Chris Hemsworth’s biceps and abs are not from this planet. At least, that is what the public has thought since he began to star in Thor. The character has come to life thanks to his incredible efforts, so he himself has not stopped evolving to live up to it. Over the years, he has seen himself as an increasingly prominent figure. What has raised doubts about the naturalness of his hypertrophy methods.





The controversy regarding Elsa Pataky’s husband has recently grown due to a podcast in which Joe Rogan suggested something very forceful. According to the presenter, you can not get such a voluminous body only with exercise routines. “You can’t get that big without an immense amount of hard work, there’s no way!” he defended. “For sure USADA (American anti-doping agency) is not knocking on Chris Hemsworth’s door,” he said, hinting that he might use steroids.

Could Joe Rogan be right about Chris Hemsworth?

The general consensus suggests that Hemsworth is pumped up on steroids, which wouldn’t be so far-fetched when looking at his body structure.l. However, it should be considered that the ability to build muscle also responds to genetic factors. Therefore, the limit for hypertrophy is more individualized than is believed. But, to confirm or deny this, it would first be necessary to observe its trajectory. In that sense, you have to look at what the businessman was like in 2010, before playing the Asgardian god. When he did the movie ‘Ca$h’, he already had a stringy figure. However, in 2011, as reported by specialized portals, he gained about 20 pounds.



Joe Rogan

In an interview with Men’s Health, he confessed: “It wasn’t until Thor that I started lifting weights. It was all quite new to me.” When the growth of the tissues is not organic, in the first months an increase of 30 to 50 pounds is evident. Although it has doubled in size in recent years, it does not appear to be a steroid-induced transformation. Not long ago, his trainer told Marca that he eats up to 8 times a day and sometimes works out twice a day.

Although there is great skepticism, still considering that normally up to 2 kilos of muscle are gained per month. The truth is that this is not the first time that Joe Rogan has made a similar accusation, a few months ago he said the same thing about Conor McGregor.

Considering all the above scenario about Chris Hemsworth, what do you think?