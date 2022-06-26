Chris Hemsworth adds this new jewel to his garage

The renowned Australian actor, Chris Hemsworth, has managed to obtain a great fortune thanks to his performances as Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For this reason, he was able to fill his garage with several luxury cars. He then meets the new jewel that he added to his collection.

Chris Hemsworth, is today one of the most acclaimed actors worldwide. The personification of him Thorin various productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universemade many of the fans of movies based on comics consider the son of Odin as one of their favorite superheroes.

Playing the god of thunder helped the actor break through in the movie industry. Hollywood and in addition to making his image travel around the world, it allowed him access to a large amount of dollars. Just because of her performance in Avengers: Endgameit is estimated that the Australian received a salary of $15 million.

Hemsworth owns a great passion for four wheels. Thanks to the high contracts he signed with Marvel Studios, is that he was able to put together a nice collection of vehicles in his garage. The new jewel that he added to this collection is an ostentatious Audi r8. It has a market value of 197 thousand dollars.

This luxurious sports car hides under the hood a powerful 5.2-liter V10 enginewhich allows the car to generate a power of 562 horsepower. With this power, this new jewel of German industry in your garage, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and also reaches a top speed of 329 km/h.

In a few days, we will see the Australian in Thor: Love and Thunderwhere they also act Christian bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson Y Russell Crowe. For this fourth installment of his character, Hemsworth took a sum of $20 million. Will he use this salary to add another flashy vehicle to his collection?