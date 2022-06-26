Chris Evans finally changes his iPhone 6s and you get into debt for a 13 Pro – El Sol de Orizaba

One of two: at Captain America is not enough for a new cell phone or simply reaffirms not being a fan of consumerism. One more time Chris Evans it gained popularity and was a trend but not because it was related to Shakirabut caused a furor after announcing that, after seven years, finally exchanged his iPhone 6s for a new oneforced because his old mobile broke down, while many people in the world go into debt for an iPhone 13 Pro.

Just as you read it! Evans used an iPhone 6s And it seems I was very fond of himso he used his social networks for say goodbye with a nice messagein which despite exposing the failures and “cans” that the cell phone had already given him for a long time, he will miss it.

“RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy photos. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead , all in minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, friend, “wrote the actor from his personal Twitter account.

RIP iPhone 6s We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal. —Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 24, 2022

Apparently this news surprised many who might think that being one of the main actors of Marvel, he has plenty of money to buy a better phone, but he was using old equipment that will even be discontinued.

In his Instagram profile, he posted the same message, but found the change of cell phone, where they can be seen the old and the new cell phone which, apparently, will also be a family gadget iPhone.

Is It is not the first time that Chris Evans has gone viral on his phonesince in 2019 when some moments of the filming of Avengers: Endgamethe fans captured a moment where the famous Captain America wore his iPhone 6 with a smile.

the avengers taunt

Three years ago, Chris shared a message that made him the target of ridicule by Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo, his companions in the Avengers saga. However, the publication made the actor one of the famous favorites of environmental activists such as Greta Thunberg, as he addressed a topic that they have severely criticized for the damage to the planet that it implies.

“Dear Technology, do you remember when in the 90s you just worked? I don’t need ‘smart’ features on my TV, a thermostat, lights, music, a fridge, security cameras, and a fucking car. You’re like a big pimple on all of our butts. you’re not worth it Signed, everyone,” he wrote in January 2019, complaining harshly about technology and how it has made us dependent on it.

Although his message was intended to move consciencesalso caused his film partners to mock, but managed to reach millions of Internet users, making them reflect on their use of technology.

Chris Evans did not escape, again, from the memes

As expected, social networks quickly reacted to the news of the change of Chris Evans’s old cell phone with many publications and memes that were cited under the hashtag “Cris Evans iPhone 6”, something for which it became a trend on Twitter and here we leave you the best reactions:

