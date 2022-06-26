Chris Benoit’s personal doctor dies at 67

The specialist journalist fightfulSean Ross Sapp has announced that Dr. Phil Carroll Astin died of a heart attack this Friday, June 24, at the age of 67. This character is recognized in the world of wrestling for having been the personal doctor of the also disappeared Chris Benoit.

“Dr. Phil Astin, who was Chris Benoit’s personal physician, recently died of a heart attack, Fightful has learned.

Nancy Benoit’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her.

Astin was later convicted of illegally distributing prescription drugs to some of his patients.”

As stated in the tweet, Astin was involved in the trial for the double murder and suicide of Chris Benoit, his wife and son, and was sentenced, in 2007, to a 10-year sentence for illegally distributing medicines.

Back in 2009, he was also sentenced, after pleading guilty, on 175 related charges.

