LONDON (England) – Cristiano Ronaldo is once again the protagonist of the European transfer market summer. There are many rumors about the Portuguese phenomenon that he could leave Manchester again, after returning to the Red Devils last August. After the interest of the Bayern Monaco is The Athletic to launch new details on the possible future of CR7: there would be the option Chelsea. According to the British media, the American businessman Todd Boehly new owner of the Blues after the farewell of Roman Abramovich, would be interested in Cristiano Ronaldo and would have met in Portugal, last week, with the super-agent of the Portuguese, Jorge Mendes. The future of the 37-year-old is on the plate, but there are many stages still to go.

The Athletic: “Chelsea on Cristiano Ronaldo, Boehly meets Mendes”

At the moment Cristiano is not worried about the new course of Ten Hag on the United bench, but from the block that the club is having on the market in entry after the greetings of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic. The big players in Europe have all made the first move: the City has taken Haaland, Liverpool Darwin Nunez and Bayern Mané; Lewandowski instead he would like to leave the Bavarians and Lukaku is now headed back to Italy with theInter. It is precisely the future of the Belgian striker that could trigger the domino effect. Also according to The Atheltic, in fact, once the deal between the Blues and the Nerazzurri for the attacker is concluded, Boehly will be ready to give the right new reinforcement to Tuchel in view of next season and we will see if it will be Cristiano Ronaldo.