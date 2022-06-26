Browsing the world of Politics, Music, Song, Entertainment, Sport in search of characters born today June 26th.

ALMANAC – IT HAPPENED TODAY June 26 is the almanac of the day to help you remember the saints of the day, information, facts, events and birthdays to remember.

Characters born today June 26 and still remembered

ANTOINE RIVAROLI

French writer of Italian origin

Antoine Rivaroli, better known as the Count of Rivarol or of Rivaroli, was born in Bagnols-sur-Cèze, in Languedoc, France, on June 26, 1753. Clearly…

WILLIAM THOMSON

Irish physicist and mathematician

William Thomson, also known as Lord Kelvin, physicist and mathematician, born June 26, 1824 in Belfast, Ireland. He is the second of four brothers; when the mother dies, in the …

SALVADOR ALLENDE

Chilean President

Salvador Allende Gossens was born in Valparaiso, Chile, on June 26, 1908 into a wealthy family. He studied and graduated in medicine and from a young age he intensely took part in the …

AIMÉ CÉSAIRE

French poet, writer and politician

Aimé Fernand David Césaire was born in Basse-Pointe (Martinique, an island in the heart of the Caribbean) on June 26, 1913. He completed his studies in Martinique, then in Paris, at the Líceo Louis-le-Grand; …

CLAUDIO ABBADO

Italian conductor

The great conductor, perhaps the greatest in Italy after Toscanini, was born in Milan on June 26, 1933 from a bourgeois family rich in cultural stimuli. Father Michelangelo, …

ALFREDO CASTELLI

Italian cartoonist

Alfredo Castelli, one of the most important Italian cartoonists, was born in Milan on June 26, 1947. He entered the world of comics, which he followed with passion from a very young age, in the…

ANTONIO RICCI

Italian TV director and author, Striscia la Notizia

Antonio Ricci was born on June 26, 1950 in Albenga, in Liguria. Graduated in History of Art with a thesis on the defense of cultural heritage, he served in military service in 1975 at the Air Force …

GAETANO CURRERI

Italian singer, Stadium

Gaetano Curreri was born on June 26, 1952 in Bertinoro (today in the province of Forlì-Cesena). At the end of the sixties he began to work in the ballrooms and dance halls of the Modenese area, also thanks …

ANDREA PININFARINA

Italian entrepreneur and engineer

Andrea Pininfarina was born in Turin on June 26, 1957 from a family of car designers who need no introduction because, since cars have existed, …

PAOLO MALDINI

Italian footballer

Born on June 26, 1968 in Milan, Paolo Maldini is one of the pillars of AC Milan, an indispensable pillar, the flag of the Milanese team which, under his protection, has conquered, …

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON

American director

Paul Thomas Anderson, born in Studio City (California) on June 26, 1970 and raised in the San Fernando Valley, is one of the directors who have best known how to attract attention and…

MAX BIAGGI

Italian motorcycle rider

For a long time interested more in football than in the world of two wheels, the gloomy Max Biaggi, born on June 26, 1971, came to motorcycling almost by chance, when a friend, after much insistence, convinced him to …

LUIGI VITELLI

Italian Top Manager

Luigi Vitelli was born in Naples on June 26, 1974. He is a professional in the financial sector with about twenty years of experience in the Asset Management sector. Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of ..

DANIELE BARTOCCI

Italian journalist

Daniele Bartocci was born in Jesi on June 26, 1989. Passionate journalist, he is known in his professional sector for being one of the youngest and most awarded journalists. Let’s find out in this short biography …

ARIANA GRANDE

American singer and actress

Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993 in Boca Raton, Florida, daughter of Joan, owner of a company that makes security alarms for the Navy, and of Edward, owner of a …