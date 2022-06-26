Celebrities with the most followers on Instagram

It was in 2010 that Instagram was launched globally by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.but in 2012 when it achieved its great boom, having more than 100 million monthly active users, from which moment it came to change history forever.

instagram is one of the most popular social networks in the worldcurrently, has a record of more than one billion monthly active users, among these different celebrities can be highlighted.

Currently, the American photo and video platform adds millions of registered celebrities, some better known than others, for example, Cristiano Ronaldo, who ranks as the most followed figure with more than 390 million, followed by Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, to name a few.

Who are the most followed celebrities on Instagram?

Cristiano Ronaldo with 460 million followers

Kylie Jenner: 353 million followers

Lionel Messi: 343 million followers

Selena Gomez: 331 million followers

Dwayne Johnson: 324 million followers

Kim Kardashian: 321 million followers

Ariana Grande: 319 million followers

Beyonce: 265 million followers

Khloé Kardashian: 257 million followers

Kendall Jenner: 245 million followers

Justin Bieber: 244 million followers

Taylor Swift: 216 million followers

Jennifer Lopez: 216 million followers

