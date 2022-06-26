Camille Vásquez: disappointed by meaningless accusations of her relationship with Johnny Depp

Lto lawyer camille vasquez has received a lot of attention in the press after successfully representing Johnny Depp in the libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heardwhere the actor emerged victorious and “cleared his name” after the actress accused that he was living under domestic abuse.

During the trial, Johnny Depp and Vásquez had a good and professional relationship because everything was going in their favor, and while they expressed a kind of happiness, the media immediately said that there was something between them, hinting as if it was a romance.

Camille Vásquez assured that she only does her job



Camille was interviewed by the magazine People and said that she is a woman who just does her job.

And continued: “It’s disappointing that certain media said that my interactions with Johnny, who is a friend and I have known and represented him for four and a half years, were somehow inappropriate or unprofessional. It’s disappointing to hear that.”

what they say about vasquez were lies, first because she had always acted professionally, well Depp he was her client, and second because she was in a serious relationship with another man.

Likes to express physical affection



“I care a lot about my clients and obviously we’ve become close,” he added. “But when I say us, I mean the whole team, and of course that includes Johnny. I’m Cuban-Colombian. What do you want me to tell you? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed of it“.

In addition, for her it is very clear that editorial decisions in the media are made from a misogynistic and sexist point of view, since the minimum expression of friendship and affection is always misunderstood only to generate views.