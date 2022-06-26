Bodybuilder Coleman’s Advice for “Getting Big”

With 8 consecutive Mr. Olympia titles and more, Ronnie Coleman is a bodybuilding and fitness nutrition guru. In his golden age as a bodybuilder, in the early 2000s, he was displayed on stage with more than 100 kilos of pure muscle, up to 130 in competition, and his advice to “get big” was simple: “eat a lot”.

He tells it in this video that we have rescued from his best years. “A lot of people ask me how to get big and well, you have to eat a lot to get big. Just eat. It doesn’t matter if you take anabolics or a lot of supplements, they don’t work unless you eat well and in large quantities. You never leave get big by eating like a bird, having a couple of chicken breasts and a cup of white rice for dinner. Fuck all that. Eat a lot to gain size; go hard and fuel your training. If you don’t eat a good amount of quality food you will never get big. It took me a long time to learn it, but I learned it, “he says in the images.

Ronnie Coleman spent the day training and eating, eating a lot, including Nesquik as seen in the video, or barbecue sauce with the hamburgers. “Of course eating a lot is difficult, equal or more than training, but I want to be better every day and I have to do what it takes, there is no room for weakness,” he continues.

Jay Cutler ate up to 12 times a day

His great rival and friend Jay Cutler, 4 times Mr. Olympia, also appears in the video. “I hate to say that bodybuilding is normal, because it really isn’t. For a post workout, for example, I eat chips, protein powder mixed with Gatorade, cinnamon rice pancakes, honey oatmeal pancakes, up to 200 grams, bars energy bars with 80 carbs per bar…we’re looking for up to 300 carbs with this meal. And this meal is followed by another in about an hour. My carb intake is between 800 and 1,200 grams a day, they’re essential for growth I usually eat 10 times a day and sometimes up to 12,” Cutler said. Here the 50 foods with more carbohydrates in your diet.

So if you want to “get big”, the secret is that simple: eat, eat and eat, and a lot more besides.

