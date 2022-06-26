Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today June 26, 2022

This is the behavior recorded on the morning of this Sunday, June 26, 2022 for the most popular among the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoinagainst the US dollar with the virtual currency trading around 21 thousand USD per unit while slightly recovering from the drop of the previous days.

After hitting all-time highs at the end of last year, the cryptocurrency was losing ground to position itself at $40,000 where it remained settled, to later fall back to $30,000 and then hover around the $20,000 mark, which is where it currently stands. locate.

Bitcoin price this June 26, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 21 thousand 373.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 424 thousand 599.84

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 88 million 453 thousand 402.05

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 655 thousand 933.89

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 19 million 617 thousand 910.87

Bitcoin in euros: 20 thousand 245.86

Ethereum price this June 26 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 232.08

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 24 thousand 476.38

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 5 million 098 thousand 963.08

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 167.82

Dogecoin price this June 26, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.072

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.43

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 298.36

Dogecoin in euros: 0.068

If you are thinking of making investments in cryptocurrencies, remember that they have a high volatility in the cryptoactive markets, so you should take care of your capital by monitoring the evolution before carrying out your operations.

