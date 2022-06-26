Bimekizumab calms psoriatic arthritis in phase 3 studies

Study conducted in patients with active psoriatic arthritis, for whom tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors did not produce an adequate response.

In Puerto Rico, it is estimated that at least 35,000 to 100,000 people suffer from psoriasis. Photo: Shutterstock.

The dual interleukin-17 (IL-17) inhibitor bimekizumab produced significant improvement in joint, skin, and health-related quality of life parameters compared with placebo, the researchers reported. phase 3, double-blind, randomized study, BE COMPLETE.

“The very important and exciting conclusion is that BE COMPLETE met all primary and all secondary endpoints at week 16,” he shared at the 2022 European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Annual Congress.

The primary endpoint, which was the percentage of patients who had a 50% improvement in the American College of Rheumatology (ACR50) response criteria.

At 16 weeks, it was achieved in 43.4% of patients assigned to receive bimekizumab 160 mg every four weeks, compared with 6.8% of patients receiving placebo, reported Dr. Joseph F. Merola , dermatologist and rheumatologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, United States.

Also at EULAR 2022, Iain McInnes, MD, from the Institute of Infection, Immunity, and Inflammation at the University of Glasgow, in Glasgow, UK, presented the data from a second study randomized, double-blind, phase 3 study, called BE OPTIMAL, which showed similar benefits in patients with psoriatic arthritis who had not previously received disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs.

“Is about a new mechanism of action that inhibits two cytokines simultaneously,” he said in a late-breaking oral abstract session. As previously reported by Medscape Medical News, use of bimekizumab resulted in rapid reductions in signs and symptoms symptoms of axial spondyloarthritis X-ray in the phase 3 study called BE MOBILE 2.

Bimekizumab is a monoclonal antibody of immunoglobulin G1 that selectively inhibits interleukin-17A and interleukin-17F. It is approved in the European Union for treatment of adults with psoriasis in moderate or severe plaques.

Efficacy in BE COMPLETE

Inclusion criteria were as follows: adult-onset psoriatic arthritis meeting the Classification Criteria for Psoriatic Arthritis (CASPAR) for at least six months; painful and swollen joint count =3/68.

One or more active psoriatic lesions or a documented history of psoriasis characterized by intolerance to one or two tumor necrosis factor inhibitors or failure of tumor necrosis factor inhibitors. Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive bimekizumab 160 mg every 4 weeks (n = 267) or placebo (n = 133) for 16 weeks.

Some participants are being followed in the BE VITAL extension study, which will assess response to treatment and long-term side effects. Patients who enroll in the extension study will be followed for tolerability for a period of 20 weeks after the last dose.

As noted above, the trial met its primary endpoint of a significant 50% improvement in the American College of Rheumatology response criteria over placebo (hazard ratio, 11.1; P < .001).

In addition, the trial met all ranked secondary endpoints, including change from baseline in Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index, 90% improvement in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI90 ), the 36-item Brief Format Health Survey, and minimal disease activity (p < 0.001 for all comparisons).

Improvement with bimekizumab was rapid; the curves began to separate from the placebo at week four, Dr. Merola said.

Efficacy in BE OPTIMAL

In this study, which had the same eligibility criteria as BE COMPLETE, patients were randomized 2:3:1 to receive 16 weeks of treatment with placebo, bimekizumab 160 mg every four weeks, or adalimumab 40 mg every two weeks, as reference treatment.

This trial also met its primary and secondary ranked endpoints, which were similar to BE COMPLETE, but also included parameters of co-resolution of enthesitis and dactylitis and change from baseline in van der Heijde modified Sharp total score ( p < 0.001 for all comparisons).

Overall, 43.9% of patients who received bimekizumab and 45.7% of those who received adalimumab achieved a 50% improvement in the American College of Rheumatology response criteria at week 16, compared with 10% of those who received adalimumab. those who received placebo. The difference between the groups assigned to placebo and bimekizumab was significant (p < 0.001).

Adverse effects

More patients receiving the two active compounds in this trial had treatment-emergent adverse events compared with those in the placebo group, but the incidence of serious treatment-emergent adverse events was less than 2% in each. cluster.

The most common adverse effects were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, headache, diarrhea, and hypertension.

Patients tolerated bimekizumab well, and there were no signs of unexpected adverse effects, Dr. McInnes said.

Clues to Efficacy

In the question and answer session that followed Dr. McInnes’s presentation, Ronald Van Vollenhoven, MD, of the University of Amsterdam, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, commented, “I have a question that is more or less generic in studies on psoriatic arthritis so it doesn’t just apply to this study although the skin responses seem to be great the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index looks wonderful but given that this is the case is it reasonable to state that the study is double-blinded with respect to joints?

Dr. McInnes responded that, although he has addressed this conundrum for many years in psoriatic arthritis drug trials, “it doesn’t appear to be a determining factor in outcome.”

Source consulted here.