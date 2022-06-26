Billie Eilish shone at Glastonbury and her Argentine fans celebrated with a badge that generated furor

Argentina was present at the Billie Eilish show at Glastonbury with two iconic flags that waved among the public – Credits: @Instagram: @billieeilish

The return of the iconic glastonbury festival england, after three years of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, was this week’s music news. Fans from all over the world gathered in the fields of Worthy Farm to attend the return of this unique proposal, and as could be seen in the transmission of one of the shows, There was also an Argentine presence.

The dramatic stoppage of the Billie Eilish show to help a fan

The discovery was made through social networks and immediately went viral. During the expected concert of billie eilishthe 20-year-old American artist who became the youngest headliner in the festival’s history, users noticed two very familiar flags among the public and they did not hesitate to point them out.

It is part of the tradition of this type of European event to attend with flags from different countries and/or organizations, and take the trouble to wave them throughout the show. As can be seen in the images, it seems that an Argentine did not want to be less than the rest and He took not only the homeland insignia, but also placed it next to a Boca Juniors flag. Something that the Xeneizes fans widely celebrated.

Billie Eilish launched a contest on Twitter and generated controversy: they accused her of wanting to exploit other artists

In a one-hour and 20-minute show in which she reviewed the greatest hits of her short but award-winning career, the seven-time Grammy-winning artist performed “Ocean Eyes”, the hit that she released through the SoundCloud platform and that He gave international fame when he was just 13 years old. During the interpretation, the flags of Argentina and the La Ribera club could be clearly seen.

Argentine presence at the Glastonbury festival (Photo: Video capture)

Argentine presence at the Glastonbury festival (Photo: Video capture)

The reaction of the users was immediate. “I’m watching Billie Eilish at Glastonbury and there’s a flag from Argentina and another from Boca, so pests!“, wrote a tweeter. “I get excited”, said a proud Boca fan. “Little Mouth and Billie Eilish!another exclaimed. “This girl is the best that music has given us in recent years,” said one user. “This is Mouth!”another indicated.

Continue reading the story

Billie Eilish: “Exposing myself to pornography at age 11 damaged my sex life”

How could it be otherwise, some memes also appeared. “There is a Boca flag in front of Billie Eilish!”, wrote a user and published an edited image of the anime Dragon Ball Z with xeneizes motifs. “Go Bo, go Bo!”, yells the character.

Users reacted to the flags of Boca and Argentina at Billie Eilish’s recital (Photo: Twitter)

Users reacted to the flags of Boca and Argentina at Billie Eilish’s recital (Photo: Twitter)

“This just happened. On the left, Billie Eilish. On the right, the flag of Argentina and that of Boca”, maintained another tweeter and attached a capture of the broadcast of the show.

Users reacted to the flags of Boca and Argentina at Billie Eilish’s recital (Photo: Twitter)

Users reacted to the flags of Boca and Argentina at Billie Eilish’s recital (Photo: Twitter)

The festival Glastonbury It returned this week for its 50th anniversary, two years later than planned, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events. As reported by Reuters, more than 138,000 tickets were sold for this true festival of music that has been held since 1970 at the Eavis dairy farm.

billie eilish headlined the bill on Friday, Paul MCCARTNEY did the same on Saturday, just a week after his 80th birthday, and now it’s time for Diana Ross Y Kendrick Lemar close this long-awaited lap.