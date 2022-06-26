Billie Eilish plays with Lisa: from triumph on the Coachella stage to joining the Simpson family

After his triumph at the 2022 Academy Awards where he won the Oscar for Best Original Song with ‘No time to die‘taken from the soundtrack of 007, the young Californian singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will appear alongside the Simpsons family in the next short film titled ‘Lisa, this is Billie‘. The short, featuring Academy Award- and Grammy Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and Finneas, will debut Friday 22 April exclusively on Disney +.

In ‘Lisa, Meet Billie’, Lisa Simpson is discovered by artists Billie Eilish and Finneas while looking for a quiet place to practice his saxophone. Billie invites Lisa into her studio for a special jam session she will never forget.

‘Lisa, Meet Billie is the fourth in a series of Simpsons shorts created exclusively for Disney + that pay homage to the platform’s different brands and most popular titles.

Previous Star Wars and Marvel themed shorts, Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens After Napping’ and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki ‘, are currently available on Disney +. The most recent The Simpsons in Plusaversary premiered November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney + Day. This content and more can be found in the ‘The Simpsons’ collection on the streaming platform: www.disneyplus.com/it-it/franchise/i- simpson.

Billie Eilish’s appeal: “Teenagers and porn, it’s an epidemic”

A few months ago, the pop star launched a message to young people during a radio interview on the Howard Stern Show, confiding how her relationship with pornography had influenced it during his adolescence. In fact, Billie Eilish, who became famous at just 16, has shown that she has an exceptional talent capable of conquering teenagers and not only all over the world.

On the eve of her twenties – she turned 20 last December – she had decided to talk about her relationship with pornography and how this affected her adolescence but in a ‘traumatic’ way. Her harsh words, full of bitterness. “I think porn is a disaster – he said -. I watched a lot of it. I started when I was something like 11 years old. I think it destroyed my brain, I felt devastated “.

“The first few times I had sex, I didn’t say no to things that wouldn’t do me any good – Billie’s story -. I did it because I thought I had to be attracted to it “. Porn, explained the singer-songwriter whose real name at the registry office is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, has violent, abusive and degrading contents for the female body and for women. “I’m still upset about the negative influence that pornographic content has had on me, porn is a shame,” her message.

“When she was a girl, she explains – her words – at the beginning I was a supporter, I talked about it, I thought I was smart because I had no problem with it and in fact I didn’t see anything wrong with it“. Then, however, she understood at her expense that the hard content she saw when she was so young made her “destroyed the brain and caused nightmares “. According to her, the underlying problem is that pornography, especially at an early age, distorts the idea of ​​what is normal and consensual during sex. A topical issue that involves thousands of very young people, often without guides or advice.

Billie Eilish, the youngest on stage at Coachella 2022

Billie later told Howard Stern that she had Covid in early 2001 and that she was very ill for almost two months, despite being vaccinated: “I am not dead and I was not in danger of life, but that does not take away what is it was awful. I want to be clear: it’s because of the vaccine that I’m fine. I think if I hadn’t been vaccinated I would have died because mine was a really bad case. I still suffer from side effects “. The singer then recounted her experience of her on Saturday Night Live, where she participated both as a musical guest and in several sketches. “One of the best days of my life, it was fun, surreal and ridiculous. Working on it is crazy, I’ve been crying all week. No kidding”.

Billie Eilish recently closed the day of Saturday 15 April of Coachella 2022 with a performance for the public, in the sense that she sang most of the pieces of Happier Than Ever on the catwalk among the fans. She hosted Damon Albarn and Posdnous and has proven to be able to conquer any type of audience. There were moments of pure sweetness in the acoustic pieces with the brother Finneas, for which “playing at Coachella has always been a dream, having grown up in Los Angeles”. Billie Eilish made history as the festival’s youngest ever headliner.