Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Joe Armstrong criticize the abortion sentence

The Supreme Court decision that made it possible in many US states to declare illegal abortion sparked the reactions and controversies of many stars, including Billie Joe Armstrongthe leader of the Green Daywho stated that he intends to give up the American citizenship.

The music star shared his harsh reaction to the ruling during a concert that took place in London on Friday evening.

Billie Joe Armstrong did not hesitate to harshly criticize what happened in her homeland by declaring on stage: “Fuck America!“.

The artist then stated that he wants to renounce his citizenship and move to the UK.

The Green Day singer reiterated that in the United States there is too much stupidity, a situation that takes away the desire to return, underlining: “I’m not kidding, you will see me a lot in the future“.

Armstrong has repeatedly expressed his criticisms of American society and with American Idiot, an album that later became a musical on Broadway, he did not hesitate to take very specific political positions.

The world of music seems to have taken a very specific position on the issue. Also in the UK, in this case on the prestigious Glastonbury stage, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo addressed the issue.

The recent Oscar winner, who performed at the festival on Friday, admitted at her concert: “Today is a really, really bleak day for women in the United States. I’ll just say that I can’t stand having to think about it again right now“.

Rodrigo, on the other hand, yesterday performed in Glastonbury declaring: “I am devastated and scared. So many women and so many girls will die as a result of this decision. I wanted to dedicate the next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that, in reality, freedom is not important to them. The song is for Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you!“Olivia then invited Lily Allen to the stage and they sang together Fuck You.