Baby on Board! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will be parents of their second child

Are you expecting your second baby? Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Patt may be expecting their second child.

American media assure that the actress shows a small ‘baby bump’.

Will Chris Patt and Katherine Schwarzenegger be parents?

The ‘Daily Mail’ media and ‘People’ magazine claim that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter is expecting her second child with Chris Patt.

Young Katherine was recently spotted with a tiny baby bump.

With this new news, his family will increase to four.

This news comes at a great time for the couple who consolidated their relationship with the arrival of their firstborn.

Katherine and Chris Patt’s relationship

The couple does not skimp with their displays of affection on social networks and constantly show how much they love each other.

It was recently Katherine Schwarzenegger’s birthday and Chris Patt dedicated some loving words to her on his Instagram account.

‘Happy Birthday Sweetheart! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and life partner.’ ‘I just can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you.’ The congratulations were accompanied by a photo gallery of them during a boat trip.

Chris Patt involved in controversy

Recently, the leading actor of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ was involved in a controversy for a statement he gave.

The actor wrote about his new relationship a naive comparison between his children.

‘He has given me an incredible life, a beautiful and healthy daughter’

The reaction of the fans arises because Chris Patt and his ex-partner Ana Farris have a little one who was born prematurely and has undergone various operations.

Fans branded the actor ‘disgusting and vile’.

The couple of Chris Patt and Katherine Schwarzenegger could have their second baby on the way.